English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Gains 14 Paise Against US Dollar
Also, a higher opening of domestic equities supported the rupee, but the dollar's recovery against some currencies overseas, restricted the local unit's upmove, forex dealers said.
Representative image.
Mumbai: The rupee rose 14 paise to 64.88 against the US dollar in early trade at the forex market today on increased selling of the greenback by exporters and banks.
Also, a higher opening of domestic equities supported the rupee, but the dollar's recovery against some currencies overseas, restricted the local unit's upmove, forex dealers said.
On Monday, the rupee had retreated from its one-month high to close 5 paise lower at 65.02 against the US currency on fresh bouts of dollar demand from importers and corporate investors amid forex outflows.
Meanwhile, benchmark BSE Sensex rose 130.31 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 33,918.85 in early trade today.
Also Watch
Also, a higher opening of domestic equities supported the rupee, but the dollar's recovery against some currencies overseas, restricted the local unit's upmove, forex dealers said.
On Monday, the rupee had retreated from its one-month high to close 5 paise lower at 65.02 against the US currency on fresh bouts of dollar demand from importers and corporate investors amid forex outflows.
Meanwhile, benchmark BSE Sensex rose 130.31 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 33,918.85 in early trade today.
Also Watch
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|543.50
|+24.20
|+4.66
|ICICI Bank
|291.00
|+10.15
|+3.61
|Hindalco
|229.85
|+8.50
|+3.84
|Tata Steel
|596.40
|+10.25
|+1.75
|SBI
|259.80
|-0.85
|-0.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|259.50
|-1.05
|-0.40
|Hindalco
|229.85
|+8.35
|+3.77
|Axis Bank
|542.45
|+24.55
|+4.74
|Vedanta
|285.55
|+4.20
|+1.49
|ICICI Bank
|290.75
|+10.30
|+3.67
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|543.55
|+24.25
|+4.67
|Hindalco
|229.90
|+8.55
|+3.86
|ICICI Bank
|291.00
|+10.15
|+3.61
|Adani Ports
|388.00
|+10.65
|+2.82
|Tata Steel
|596.80
|+10.65
|+1.82
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|542.55
|+24.65
|+4.76
|ICICI Bank
|290.90
|+10.45
|+3.73
|Adani Ports
|387.75
|+11.65
|+3.10
|Tata Steel
|596.80
|+10.25
|+1.75
|Coal India
|278.10
|+3.65
|+1.33
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|353.20
|-5.10
|-1.42
|Hero Motocorp
|3,739.50
|-59.20
|-1.56
|Bajaj Finserv
|5,491.40
|-69.90
|-1.26
|M&M
|775.90
|-10.30
|-1.31
|Bajaj Finance
|1,923.25
|-21.00
|-1.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors (D)
|199.20
|-2.85
|-1.41
|Tata Motors
|353.20
|-5.10
|-1.42
|Hero Motocorp
|3,739.00
|-49.30
|-1.30
|M&M
|775.95
|-10.05
|-1.28
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,095.15
|-26.65
|-1.26
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|11
|4
|5
|20
|1
|Australia
|41
|34
|34
|109
|2
|England
|23
|26
|20
|69
|4
|New Zealand
|8
|10
|7
|25
|5
|South Africa
|8
|5
|5
|18
|6
|Canada
|7
|17
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|7
|7
|4
|18
|8
|Scotland
|6
|9
|12
|27
|9
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Nigeria
|2
|4
|0
|6
|11
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|3
|6
|13
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|14
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|15
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|17
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Jamaica
|0
|2
|2
|4
|21
|Kenya
|0
|1
|2
|3
|21
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|23
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Kidambi Srikanth Set to Replace Viktor Axelsen to Become World No.1
- World’s Most Expensive Number Plate for Sale at Rs 132 Crore, Worth 4500 Maruti Suzuki Alto
- Never Took His Side Before But Feeling Bad For Him Now: Krushna Abhishek On Kapil Sharma Controversy
- Apple Goes Completely Green; Now Powered With 100 Percent Clean Energy
- IPL 2018: Shikhar Dhawan Steals Show as Hyderabad Rout Rajasthan by 9 Wickets