1-min read

Rupee Gains 14 Paise Against US Dollar

PTI

Updated:April 10, 2018, 10:08 AM IST
Representative image.
Mumbai: The rupee rose 14 paise to 64.88 against the US dollar in early trade at the forex market today on increased selling of the greenback by exporters and banks.

Also, a higher opening of domestic equities supported the rupee, but the dollar's recovery against some currencies overseas, restricted the local unit's upmove, forex dealers said.

On Monday, the rupee had retreated from its one-month high to close 5 paise lower at 65.02 against the US currency on fresh bouts of dollar demand from importers and corporate investors amid forex outflows.

Meanwhile, benchmark BSE Sensex rose 130.31 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 33,918.85 in early trade today.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
S&P BSE Sensex

33,889.79 +101.25 ( +0.30%)

Nifty 50

10,405.70 +26.35 ( +0.25%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 543.50 +24.20 +4.66
ICICI Bank 291.00 +10.15 +3.61
Hindalco 229.85 +8.50 +3.84
Tata Steel 596.40 +10.25 +1.75
SBI 259.80 -0.85 -0.33
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 259.50 -1.05 -0.40
Hindalco 229.85 +8.35 +3.77
Axis Bank 542.45 +24.55 +4.74
Vedanta 285.55 +4.20 +1.49
ICICI Bank 290.75 +10.30 +3.67
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 543.55 +24.25 +4.67
Hindalco 229.90 +8.55 +3.86
ICICI Bank 291.00 +10.15 +3.61
Adani Ports 388.00 +10.65 +2.82
Tata Steel 596.80 +10.65 +1.82
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 542.55 +24.65 +4.76
ICICI Bank 290.90 +10.45 +3.73
Adani Ports 387.75 +11.65 +3.10
Tata Steel 596.80 +10.25 +1.75
Coal India 278.10 +3.65 +1.33
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 353.20 -5.10 -1.42
Hero Motocorp 3,739.50 -59.20 -1.56
Bajaj Finserv 5,491.40 -69.90 -1.26
M&M 775.90 -10.30 -1.31
Bajaj Finance 1,923.25 -21.00 -1.08
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors (D) 199.20 -2.85 -1.41
Tata Motors 353.20 -5.10 -1.42
Hero Motocorp 3,739.00 -49.30 -1.30
M&M 775.95 -10.05 -1.28
Dr Reddys Labs 2,095.15 -26.65 -1.26
See all Top Losers »

