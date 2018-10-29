English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Gains 14 Paise to 73.33 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened up at 73.33 to quote 14 paise higher over its previous closing, on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.
Representative image
Mumbai: The rupee recovered by 14 paise to 73.33 against the US currency in early trade Monday, on fresh dollar selling by exporters and higher opening in the domestic equity markets.
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened up at 73.33 to quote 14 paise higher over its previous closing, on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.
On Friday, the rupee had depreciated by 20 paise to close at 73.47 against the US dollar.
Forex dealers said, weakness in the dollar against a few currencies overseas and easing crude prices gave some support to the local unit.
Globally, Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading 0.05 per cent down at USD 77.58 per barrel.
The benchmark BSE Sensex started the session on a positive note up by 200.57 points at 33,549.88 in opening trade on Monday.
On a net basis, foreign funds pulled out Rs 1,356.66 crore from the capital markets on a net basis, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,875.89 crore Friday, provisional data showed.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|349.40
|10.69
|SBI
|267.90
|7.98
|Yes Bank
|181.30
|0.33
|HDFC
|1,698.40
|-0.22
|Axis Bank
|566.70
|5.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|565.90
|5.31
|Ambuja Cements
|192.90
|1.34
|ICICI Bank
|349.15
|10.82
|Grasim
|782.10
|3.04
|Yes Bank
|181.25
|0.39
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|771.55
|12.82
|ICICI Bank
|349.40
|10.69
|SBI
|267.90
|7.98
|Adani Ports
|326.40
|7.33
|Axis Bank
|566.70
|5.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|349.15
|10.82
|SBI
|268.05
|8.04
|Adani Ports
|326.60
|7.33
|Axis Bank
|565.90
|5.31
|Larsen
|1,260.80
|5.25
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,412.80
|-2.28
|HDFC Bank
|1,926.30
|-1.78
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,138.10
|-1.77
|Eicher Motors
|21,461.90
|-1.58
|Bharti Airtel
|294.10
|-1.29
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,413.00
|-2.22
|HDFC Bank
|1,924.00
|-1.95
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,137.55
|-1.85
|Bharti Airtel
|293.65
|-1.56
|HUL
|1,553.85
|-0.42
