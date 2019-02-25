English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Gains 16 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade
According to provisional exchange data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 6,311.01 crore on net basis on Friday.
Image for representation: REUTERS
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee firmed 14 paise to 70.98 against the dollar in opening trade Monday after the greenback came under pressure against some currencies amid foreign fund inflows and a higher opening of domestic equity markets.
Forex dealers said weakness in the dollar against some other currencies overseas as expectations of a trade deal between the US and China, and foreign capital inflows in the domestic equity markets supported the rupee.
At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened with strength at 71 and advanced further to quote 16 paise higher at 70.98 against the dollar.
According to provisional exchange data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 6,311.01 crore on net basis on Friday.
On Friday, the rupee had gained 10 paise to end at 71.14 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 140.29 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 36,011.77 in opening session Monday
Forex dealers said weakness in the dollar against some other currencies overseas as expectations of a trade deal between the US and China, and foreign capital inflows in the domestic equity markets supported the rupee.
At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened with strength at 71 and advanced further to quote 16 paise higher at 70.98 against the dollar.
According to provisional exchange data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 6,311.01 crore on net basis on Friday.
On Friday, the rupee had gained 10 paise to end at 71.14 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 140.29 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 36,011.77 in opening session Monday
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharat 22 ETF
|33.75
|-0.50
|Motherson Sumi
|155.55
|8.40
|Axis Bank
|698.45
|-0.51
|Reliance
|1,236.85
|0.37
|Yes Bank
|223.80
|0.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharat 22 ETF
|33.75
|-0.50
|Apollo Hospital
|1,163.00
|1.73
|Yes Bank
|224.00
|0.92
|Container Corp
|480.00
|0.77
|Tata Chemicals
|563.20
|-0.56
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|843.00
|1.89
|ICICI Bank
|356.30
|1.21
|JSW Steel
|289.65
|1.33
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,665.00
|0.97
|Bajaj Auto
|2,842.00
|0.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|356.30
|1.29
|Bajaj Auto
|2,840.70
|0.85
|Yes Bank
|223.85
|0.86
|HDFC Bank
|2,108.10
|0.79
|Infosys
|739.05
|0.78
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|330.45
|-6.73
|Bharti Infratel
|305.30
|-2.65
|BPCL
|336.45
|-2.25
|HPCL
|227.20
|-1.62
|ONGC
|146.60
|-1.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|147.00
|-1.04
|Axis Bank
|698.60
|-0.63
|NTPC
|138.70
|-0.72
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,233.40
|-0.62
|SBI
|269.00
|-0.65
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Oscars 2019: Olivia Colman Wins Best Actress at 91st Academy Awards for The Favourite
- Oscars 2019: Complete List of Winners
- Gully Boy 'MC Sher' Siddhant Chaturvedi: Wanted to Play Lead But Knew Nobody's Going to Launch Me
- Tata 45X Premium Hatchback Can Be Called 'Altroz', Name to be Revealed Today
- India Leg of Asian Snooker Tournament Postponed Indefinitely Over Pakistan Players' Visa Denial
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results