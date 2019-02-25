LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Rupee Gains 16 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade

According to provisional exchange data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 6,311.01 crore on net basis on Friday.

News18.com

Updated:February 25, 2019, 9:47 AM IST
Rupee Gains 16 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Image for representation: REUTERS
Mumbai: The rupee firmed 14 paise to 70.98 against the dollar in opening trade Monday after the greenback came under pressure against some currencies amid foreign fund inflows and a higher opening of domestic equity markets.

Forex dealers said weakness in the dollar against some other currencies overseas as expectations of a trade deal between the US and China, and foreign capital inflows in the domestic equity markets supported the rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened with strength at 71 and advanced further to quote 16 paise higher at 70.98 against the dollar.

According to provisional exchange data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 6,311.01 crore on net basis on Friday.

On Friday, the rupee had gained 10 paise to end at 71.14 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 140.29 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 36,011.77 in opening session Monday
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
