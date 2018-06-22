English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rupee Gains 19 Paise, Global Dollar Weakness Helps
The benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 50.91 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 35,381.48 in opening trade.
Image for representation.
Mumbai: The rupee firmed up by 19 paise to 67.79 against the dollar today after increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.
The dollar slipping from an 11-month peak against other currencies overseas as investors took profits also helped the rupee.
Further, fresh foreign capital inflows took the local currency higher but a lower opening of the domestic equity markets capped the rise, dealers said.
Yesterday, the rupee had appreciated by 10 paise to close at 67.98 against the greenback on sustained selling of the American currency by exporters and local banks.
The benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 50.91 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 35,381.48 in opening trade.
Also Watch
The dollar slipping from an 11-month peak against other currencies overseas as investors took profits also helped the rupee.
Further, fresh foreign capital inflows took the local currency higher but a lower opening of the domestic equity markets capped the rise, dealers said.
Yesterday, the rupee had appreciated by 10 paise to close at 67.98 against the greenback on sustained selling of the American currency by exporters and local banks.
The benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 50.91 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 35,381.48 in opening trade.
Also Watch
-
BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
-
Monday 20 June , 2016
Polio Didn't Deter Tejasvi Sharma's Passion For Yoga
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
Monday 20 June , 2016 Polio Didn't Deter Tejasvi Sharma's Passion For Yoga
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,012.35
|-19.60
|-1.90
|ICICI Bank
|295.95
|-2.00
|-0.67
|HDFC
|1,866.75
|+7.85
|+0.42
|M&M
|901.15
|+17.55
|+1.99
|Tata Steel
|562.40
|+4.65
|+0.83
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,012.30
|-20.05
|-1.94
|Vakrangee
|52.50
|+2.50
|+5.00
|NMDC
|107.00
|-0.25
|-0.23
|IDBI Bank
|59.05
|+1.15
|+1.99
|Dewan Housing
|625.60
|-6.05
|-0.96
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|285.35
|+5.75
|+2.06
|M&M
|901.25
|+17.65
|+2.00
|ITC
|265.05
|+4.20
|+1.61
|BPCL
|428.05
|+6.10
|+1.45
|Bajaj Finance
|2,280.60
|+23.15
|+1.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|900.55
|+16.95
|+1.92
|ITC
|264.95
|+4.15
|+1.59
|Tata Steel
|562.15
|+3.95
|+0.71
|Sun Pharma
|559.90
|+5.30
|+0.96
|HDFC
|1,867.00
|+11.75
|+0.63
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,012.45
|-19.50
|-1.89
|Grasim
|993.55
|-18.40
|-1.82
|UPL
|635.00
|-11.00
|-1.70
|IndusInd Bank
|1,929.95
|-30.55
|-1.56
|Coal India
|264.25
|-3.45
|-1.29
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,012.30
|-20.05
|-1.94
|Coal India
|264.60
|-3.15
|-1.18
|Wipro
|256.00
|-3.00
|-1.16
|IndusInd Bank
|1,932.00
|-22.75
|-1.16
|Bajaj Auto
|2,809.00
|-23.95
|-0.85
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Anil Kumble Believes India Can Spin and Win it in England
- Amid Romance Rumours, Priyanka Chopra Arrives With Nick Jonas in Mumbai; See Photo
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Messi and Argentina Face Early Exit After Horrid Show Against Croatia
- Lionel Messi Set to be Gifted World Cup for Birthday
- Kareena, Karisma Enjoy Family Time With Saif, Parents Randhir and Babita in London; See Pics