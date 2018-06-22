GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
The benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 50.91 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 35,381.48 in opening trade.

PTI

Updated:June 22, 2018, 9:43 AM IST
Rupee Gains 19 Paise, Global Dollar Weakness Helps
Image for representation.
Mumbai: The rupee firmed up by 19 paise to  67.79 against the dollar today after increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.

The dollar slipping from an 11-month peak against other currencies overseas as investors took profits also helped the rupee.
Further, fresh foreign capital inflows took the local currency higher but a lower opening of the domestic equity markets capped the rise, dealers said.

Yesterday, the rupee had appreciated by 10 paise to close at 67.98 against the greenback on sustained selling of the American currency by exporters and local banks.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 50.91 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 35,381.48 in opening trade.

S&P BSE Sensex

35,398.00 -34.39 ( -0.10%)

Nifty 50

10,728.75 -12.35 ( -0.11%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,012.35 -19.60 -1.90
ICICI Bank 295.95 -2.00 -0.67
HDFC 1,866.75 +7.85 +0.42
M&M 901.15 +17.55 +1.99
Tata Steel 562.40 +4.65 +0.83
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Bharti Infratel 285.35 +5.75 +2.06
M&M 901.25 +17.65 +2.00
ITC 265.05 +4.20 +1.61
BPCL 428.05 +6.10 +1.45
Bajaj Finance 2,280.60 +23.15 +1.03
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Reliance 1,012.45 -19.50 -1.89
Grasim 993.55 -18.40 -1.82
UPL 635.00 -11.00 -1.70
IndusInd Bank 1,929.95 -30.55 -1.56
Coal India 264.25 -3.45 -1.29
See all Top Losers »
