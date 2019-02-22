LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Gains 2 Paise to 71.22 Against Dollar in Early Trade

A dip in crude oil prices and fresh foreign fund inflows supported the domestic unit, which had skidded by 13 paise to close at 71.24 on Thursday.

PTI

Updated:February 22, 2019, 9:55 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Gains 2 Paise to 71.22 Against Dollar in Early Trade
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee inched up 2 paise to 71.22 against the US dollar in early trade Friday amid a dip in crude oil prices and fresh foreign fund inflows. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the local unit opened almost flat at 71.23 and stayed in a narrow range.

The rupee had skidded by 13 paise to close at 71.24 against the US dollar Thursday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought equities worth Rs 55 crore Thursday while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 202 crore, provisional data showed.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.25 per cent lower at USD 66.90 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, traded flat at 96.60. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell 56.40 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 35,841.95 in opening trade Friday.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,845.47 -52.88 ( -0.15%)

NIFTY 50

10,782.90 -6.95 ( -0.06%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,241.05 -3.73
Indiabulls Hsg 703.75 2.89
Reliance 1,228.55 -1.47
Yes Bank 219.65 2.09
Bharat 22 ETF 33.89 0.80
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,244.15 -3.47
Yes Bank 219.60 2.14
Reliance 1,228.00 -1.48
HDFC Bank 2,098.80 -0.77
Jubilant Food 1,299.00 -1.36
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
IOC 137.40 4.81
HPCL 231.50 3.83
Vedanta 169.55 3.01
BPCL 344.55 2.76
Indiabulls Hsg 703.55 2.87
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 169.35 2.89
Yes Bank 219.40 2.05
ONGC 149.70 1.84
M&M 644.75 1.80
Hero Motocorp 2,684.40 1.54
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,241.25 -3.72
Reliance 1,228.90 -1.44
Cipla 540.00 -1.01
Asian Paints 1,384.95 -0.92
HDFC Bank 2,097.10 -0.89
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,244.15 -3.47
Reliance 1,228.00 -1.48
Asian Paints 1,385.75 -0.86
HDFC Bank 2,097.50 -0.83
ITC 273.65 -0.45
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram