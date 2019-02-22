English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Gains 2 Paise to 71.22 Against Dollar in Early Trade
A dip in crude oil prices and fresh foreign fund inflows supported the domestic unit, which had skidded by 13 paise to close at 71.24 on Thursday.
Representative image (Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee inched up 2 paise to 71.22 against the US dollar in early trade Friday amid a dip in crude oil prices and fresh foreign fund inflows. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the local unit opened almost flat at 71.23 and stayed in a narrow range.
The rupee had skidded by 13 paise to close at 71.24 against the US dollar Thursday.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought equities worth Rs 55 crore Thursday while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 202 crore, provisional data showed.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.25 per cent lower at USD 66.90 per barrel.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, traded flat at 96.60. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell 56.40 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 35,841.95 in opening trade Friday.
