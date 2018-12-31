LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Republic Day 2019
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rupee Gains 20 Paise to 69.75 Against Dollar in Opening Trade

The weakening of the US dollar against some currencies overseas aided the local unit despite significant foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices weighing on the rupee.

PTI

Updated:December 31, 2018, 10:22 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Gains 20 Paise to 69.75 Against Dollar in Opening Trade
(Image for representation: REUTERS)
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 20 paise to 69.75 against the US currency in opening trade on Monday amid weakening of the American unit and positive opening in the domestic equity market.

Forex traders said that the weakening of the US dollar against some currencies overseas aided the local unit.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the American currencies strength against a basket of six currencies was trading higher by 0.04 per cent at 96.44.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a strong note at 69.76 against the US dollar, then appreciated further to 69.76 showing a rise of 20 paise over its previous closing.

On Friday, the rupee finished at an over one-week high of 69.95 against the US currency on strong dollar buying by banks and exporters amid the greenback's weakness overseas.

Traders however said that significant foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices weighed on the domestic currency and capped the upmove.

Foreign funds sold shares worth Rs. 119.60 crore from the capital markets on a net basis on Friday, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,199.40 crore, provisional data showed.

The global benchmark Brent crude was trading higher by 1.13 per cent at 53.81 per barrel.

Meanwhile, continuing its winning streak for a fourth straight session Monday, according to the BSE benchmark
Sensex surged over 150 points as investors maintained their bullish stance in early trade on positive cues from other Asian bourses.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,025.54 -169.56 ( -0.47%)

NIFTY 50

10,780.55 -69.25 ( -0.64%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 219.60 1.95
Zee Entertain 318.40 -26.61
Maruti Suzuki 6,513.40 -7.49
Reliance 1,246.00 -0.12
ICICI Bank 357.20 -2.08
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 219.65 2.71
Zee Entertain 319.35 -26.43
Maruti Suzuki 6,516.35 -7.40
ICICI Bank 357.10 -2.16
Dewan Housing 209.20 1.31
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 279.75 6.37
HCL Tech 969.40 2.42
Yes Bank 219.60 1.95
Bharti Airtel 307.50 1.94
Cipla 507.65 1.39
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 219.65 2.71
HCL Tech 971.25 2.54
Bharti Airtel 307.05 1.81
TCS 1,919.05 0.91
Vedanta 194.95 0.88
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 318.40 -26.61
Maruti Suzuki 6,513.40 -7.49
UltraTechCement 3,510.80 -7.38
Hero Motocorp 2,670.15 -4.30
Indiabulls Hsg 744.50 -3.75
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,516.35 -7.40
Hero Motocorp 2,670.05 -4.23
ICICI Bank 357.10 -2.16
Asian Paints 1,372.20 -2.00
M&M 683.20 -1.94
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram