English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Gains 23 Paise to 70.21 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Forex dealers said, investors sentiments were buoyed after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday hoped that the world's top two economies would be able reach an agreement.
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 23 paise to 70.21 against the US dollar in opening trade Wednesday, driven by easing crude prices, higher opening in domestic equities and on US-China trade talk hopes.
Forex dealers said, investors sentiments were buoyed after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday hoped that the world's top two economies would be able reach an agreement.
The rupee opened strong at 70.32 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground and touched 70.21 amid a positive opening in domestic equities, displaying gains of 23 paise over its last close.
The rupee Tuesday recovered 7 paise to close at 70.44 to the US dollar.
"I think it's going to turn out extremely well, we're in a very strong position," Trump said.
The President also described his relationship with President Xi Jinping of China as "extraordinary".
When asked about the talks with China having "collapsed". He rejected that characterisation. "We have a very good dialogue... it'll always continue. We had a deal that was very close and then they broke it," he said.
Meanwhile, foreign fund outflows weighed on the domestic currency and restricted the upmove.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 2,011.85 crore on a net basis Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, eased 0.31 per cent to USD 71.02 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading higher by 87.83 points, or 0.24 per cent to quote at 37,410.15 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 11,245.00, down by 22.95 points, or 0.20 per cent.
Forex dealers said, investors sentiments were buoyed after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday hoped that the world's top two economies would be able reach an agreement.
The rupee opened strong at 70.32 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground and touched 70.21 amid a positive opening in domestic equities, displaying gains of 23 paise over its last close.
The rupee Tuesday recovered 7 paise to close at 70.44 to the US dollar.
"I think it's going to turn out extremely well, we're in a very strong position," Trump said.
The President also described his relationship with President Xi Jinping of China as "extraordinary".
When asked about the talks with China having "collapsed". He rejected that characterisation. "We have a very good dialogue... it'll always continue. We had a deal that was very close and then they broke it," he said.
Meanwhile, foreign fund outflows weighed on the domestic currency and restricted the upmove.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 2,011.85 crore on a net basis Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, eased 0.31 per cent to USD 71.02 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading higher by 87.83 points, or 0.24 per cent to quote at 37,410.15 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 11,245.00, down by 22.95 points, or 0.20 per cent.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|137.75
|-3.64
|Bajaj Finance
|3,110.05
|3.57
|Sun Pharma
|412.40
|0.65
|Interglobe Avi
|1,464.90
|-9.03
|Reliance
|1,265.35
|0.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|3,111.80
|3.64
|Yes Bank
|137.80
|-4.07
|Tata Global Bev
|220.60
|10.99
|Sun Pharma
|411.05
|0.51
|Reliance
|1,264.05
|0.54
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|345.70
|7.24
|BPCL
|375.55
|4.45
|UltraTechCement
|4,512.80
|3.93
|IOC
|151.15
|3.70
|Bajaj Finance
|3,110.05
|3.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|3,111.80
|3.64
|Tata Motors
|175.50
|3.48
|Infosys
|734.20
|2.47
|Vedanta
|163.15
|2.22
|ONGC
|165.90
|2.00
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|137.75
|-3.64
|Bharti Airtel
|325.20
|-1.83
|IndusInd Bank
|1,358.20
|-1.51
|Coal India
|232.15
|-1.25
|Cipla
|550.20
|-0.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|137.80
|-4.07
|Bharti Airtel
|324.80
|-1.87
|IndusInd Bank
|1,359.20
|-1.37
|Coal India
|232.55
|-1.29
|ITC
|294.70
|-0.81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Teased Ahead of Launch, Unveils Exhaust Sound Note
- OnePlus 7 Pro Available for Amazon Prime Members, But 12GB Variant Seems to be Missing
- Meet Karan Singh Grover, the New Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- Can You Spot the Snow Leopard in this Viral Photo from Himachal Pradesh?
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Gayle Embraces Yoga to 'Stay Fresh' Ahead of World Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results