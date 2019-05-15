Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Gains 23 Paise to 70.21 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Forex dealers said, investors sentiments were buoyed after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday hoped that the world's top two economies would be able reach an agreement.

PTI

Updated:May 15, 2019, 7:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 23 paise to 70.21 against the US dollar in opening trade Wednesday, driven by easing crude prices, higher opening in domestic equities and on US-China trade talk hopes.

Forex dealers said, investors sentiments were buoyed after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday hoped that the world's top two economies would be able reach an agreement.

The rupee opened strong at 70.32 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground and touched 70.21 amid a positive opening in domestic equities, displaying gains of 23 paise over its last close.

The rupee Tuesday recovered 7 paise to close at 70.44 to the US dollar.

"I think it's going to turn out extremely well, we're in a very strong position," Trump said.

The President also described his relationship with President Xi Jinping of China as "extraordinary".

When asked about the talks with China having "collapsed". He rejected that characterisation. "We have a very good dialogue... it'll always continue. We had a deal that was very close and then they broke it," he said.

Meanwhile, foreign fund outflows weighed on the domestic currency and restricted the upmove.



Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 2,011.85 crore on a net basis Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, eased 0.31 per cent to USD 71.02 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading higher by 87.83 points, or 0.24 per cent to quote at 37,410.15 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 11,245.00, down by 22.95 points, or 0.20 per cent.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,393.48 +278.60 ( +0.75%)

NIFTY 50

11,257.10 +100.10 ( +0.90%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 137.75 -3.64
Bajaj Finance 3,110.05 3.57
Sun Pharma 412.40 0.65
Interglobe Avi 1,464.90 -9.03
Reliance 1,265.35 0.67
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,111.80 3.64
Yes Bank 137.80 -4.07
Tata Global Bev 220.60 10.99
Sun Pharma 411.05 0.51
Reliance 1,264.05 0.54
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 345.70 7.24
BPCL 375.55 4.45
UltraTechCement 4,512.80 3.93
IOC 151.15 3.70
Bajaj Finance 3,110.05 3.57
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,111.80 3.64
Tata Motors 175.50 3.48
Infosys 734.20 2.47
Vedanta 163.15 2.22
ONGC 165.90 2.00
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 137.75 -3.64
Bharti Airtel 325.20 -1.83
IndusInd Bank 1,358.20 -1.51
Coal India 232.15 -1.25
Cipla 550.20 -0.99
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 137.80 -4.07
Bharti Airtel 324.80 -1.87
IndusInd Bank 1,359.20 -1.37
Coal India 232.55 -1.29
ITC 294.70 -0.81
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram