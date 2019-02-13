LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Gains 26 Paise Against Dollar in Opening Trade

The weakness in the dollar against some currencies overseas as investors shifted their focus to riskier asset amid the US-China trade truce hopes, also supported the rupee.

News18.com

Updated:February 13, 2019, 5:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by another 26 paise to 70.44 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday after retail inflation fell to a 19-month low of 2.05 per cent in January.

The weakness in the dollar against some currencies overseas as investors shifted their focus to riskier asset amid the US-China trade truce hopes, also supported the rupee's up move.

Besides, retail inflation falling to a 19-month low of 2.05 per cent in January over the previous month, and selling of the American currency by exporters supported the rupee, forex dealers said.

Industrial output growth remained subdued at 2.4 per cent in December 2018 on account of contraction in the mining segment and poor show by the manufacturing sector.



The rupee had gained 48 paise to end at a one-month high of 70.70 against the US dollar on Tuesday, registering its sixth straight session of gain.

In the last six trading sessions, the rupee has gained 110 paise.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 184.68 points, or 0.51 per cent, to trade at 36,338.30.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,034.11 -119.51 ( -0.33%)

NIFTY 50

10,793.65 -37.75 ( -0.35%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 431.25 -1.23
Bata India 1,272.30 6.86
Reliance 1,245.95 -0.83
Axis Bank 697.50 -1.15
HDFC 1,930.50 1.34
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 431.15 -1.28
Reliance 1,244.40 -0.98
ICICI Bank 340.00 -1.29
Yes Bank 169.05 -1.91
TCS 2,068.60 0.88
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 341.65 4.54
Indiabulls Hsg 618.90 3.34
UPL 817.20 2.64
Tata Motors 155.00 2.11
HDFC 1,930.50 1.34
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 154.75 2.18
HDFC 1,925.55 1.05
TCS 2,068.60 0.88
HCL Tech 1,067.65 0.78
Infosys 754.95 0.61
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 20,158.70 -4.63
HPCL 225.10 -3.82
IOC 129.90 -3.60
GAIL 315.50 -3.13
ONGC 133.40 -2.95
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 133.60 -2.84
SBI 268.25 -2.60
Power Grid Corp 176.75 -2.51
Larsen 1,219.80 -2.00
Yes Bank 169.05 -1.91
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram