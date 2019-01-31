LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Rupee Gains 26 Paise to 70.86 US Dollar in Early Trade as Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged

The US dollar weakened in overseas market after the Federal Reserve left the key US lending rate unchanged on Wednesday, and said it would be "patient" about making any further changes.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2019, 10:08 AM IST
Rupee Gains 26 Paise to 70.86 US Dollar in Early Trade as Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged
File photo of Indian rupee.(Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 26 paise to 70.86 against the US dollar in opening trade Thursday, driven by weakening of the greenback in overseas markets after the US Fed kept interest rate unchanged.

The US dollar weakened in overseas market after the Federal Reserve left the key US lending rate unchanged on Wednesday, and said it would be "patient" about making any further changes.

Besides selling of the American currency by exporters, forex traders said fresh foreign fund inflows and positive opening in domestic equities also supported the rupee up move, while surging crude oil prices restricted the uptrend.

The rupee opened strong at 70.92 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground and touched 70.86 amid weakening of the American currency, displaying gains of 26 paise over its last close.

The rupee Wednesday had weakened by just 1 paise to close at 71.12 against the US dollar.

Foreign funds purchased shares worth Rs 130.25 crore from the capital markets on a net basis, and domestic institutional investors also bought shares worth Rs 502.26 crore Wednesday, provisional data showed.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading higher at per 62.20 barrel up by 0.89 per cent.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading higher by 246.08 points, or 0.65 per cent to quote at 35,822.38 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 10,705.60, higher by 53.80 points, or 0.51 per cent

Also Watch

S&P BSE SENSEX

36,184.47 +593.22 ( +1.67%)

NIFTY 50

10,811.20 +159.40 ( +1.50%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 363.55 -0.64
Axis Bank 709.40 2.67
Indiabulls Hsg 667.10 -0.86
Dewan Housing 137.70 -14.71
Yes Bank 196.15 -1.68
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dewan Housing 137.80 -14.73
Indiabulls Hsg 667.50 -0.96
ICICI Bank 363.25 -0.55
Yes Bank 196.10 -1.65
Infosys 749.60 3.41
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 749.70 3.28
GAIL 331.40 3.05
Kotak Mahindra 1,257.15 2.86
Tech Mahindra 735.35 2.90
Axis Bank 709.40 2.67
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 749.60 3.41
Kotak Mahindra 1,255.45 2.78
Axis Bank 709.45 2.68
Reliance 1,223.00 2.36
HDFC 1,933.00 2.52
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 376.70 -3.12
Bajaj Finserv 6,094.55 -2.44
HCL Tech 1,000.45 -1.76
Yes Bank 196.15 -1.68
Adani Ports 333.60 -1.35
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,000.50 -1.63
Yes Bank 196.10 -1.65
Hero Motocorp 2,587.00 -0.84
ICICI Bank 363.25 -0.55
Bajaj Finance 2,587.55 -0.34
See all Top Losers »

