English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BY-ELECTION RESULTS 2019
- 1.Jind Haryana (Assembly)BJP Leading
- 2.Ramgarh Rajasthan (Assembly)INC Won
Rupee Gains 26 Paise to 70.86 US Dollar in Early Trade as Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged
The US dollar weakened in overseas market after the Federal Reserve left the key US lending rate unchanged on Wednesday, and said it would be "patient" about making any further changes.
File photo of Indian rupee.(Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 26 paise to 70.86 against the US dollar in opening trade Thursday, driven by weakening of the greenback in overseas markets after the US Fed kept interest rate unchanged.
The US dollar weakened in overseas market after the Federal Reserve left the key US lending rate unchanged on Wednesday, and said it would be "patient" about making any further changes.
Besides selling of the American currency by exporters, forex traders said fresh foreign fund inflows and positive opening in domestic equities also supported the rupee up move, while surging crude oil prices restricted the uptrend.
The rupee opened strong at 70.92 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground and touched 70.86 amid weakening of the American currency, displaying gains of 26 paise over its last close.
The rupee Wednesday had weakened by just 1 paise to close at 71.12 against the US dollar.
Foreign funds purchased shares worth Rs 130.25 crore from the capital markets on a net basis, and domestic institutional investors also bought shares worth Rs 502.26 crore Wednesday, provisional data showed.
Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading higher at per 62.20 barrel up by 0.89 per cent.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading higher by 246.08 points, or 0.65 per cent to quote at 35,822.38 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 10,705.60, higher by 53.80 points, or 0.51 per cent
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The US dollar weakened in overseas market after the Federal Reserve left the key US lending rate unchanged on Wednesday, and said it would be "patient" about making any further changes.
Besides selling of the American currency by exporters, forex traders said fresh foreign fund inflows and positive opening in domestic equities also supported the rupee up move, while surging crude oil prices restricted the uptrend.
The rupee opened strong at 70.92 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground and touched 70.86 amid weakening of the American currency, displaying gains of 26 paise over its last close.
The rupee Wednesday had weakened by just 1 paise to close at 71.12 against the US dollar.
Foreign funds purchased shares worth Rs 130.25 crore from the capital markets on a net basis, and domestic institutional investors also bought shares worth Rs 502.26 crore Wednesday, provisional data showed.
Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading higher at per 62.20 barrel up by 0.89 per cent.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading higher by 246.08 points, or 0.65 per cent to quote at 35,822.38 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 10,705.60, higher by 53.80 points, or 0.51 per cent
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|363.55
|-0.64
|Axis Bank
|709.40
|2.67
|Indiabulls Hsg
|667.10
|-0.86
|Dewan Housing
|137.70
|-14.71
|Yes Bank
|196.15
|-1.68
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dewan Housing
|137.80
|-14.73
|Indiabulls Hsg
|667.50
|-0.96
|ICICI Bank
|363.25
|-0.55
|Yes Bank
|196.10
|-1.65
|Infosys
|749.60
|3.41
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|749.70
|3.28
|GAIL
|331.40
|3.05
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,257.15
|2.86
|Tech Mahindra
|735.35
|2.90
|Axis Bank
|709.40
|2.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|749.60
|3.41
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,255.45
|2.78
|Axis Bank
|709.45
|2.68
|Reliance
|1,223.00
|2.36
|HDFC
|1,933.00
|2.52
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|376.70
|-3.12
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,094.55
|-2.44
|HCL Tech
|1,000.45
|-1.76
|Yes Bank
|196.15
|-1.68
|Adani Ports
|333.60
|-1.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,000.50
|-1.63
|Yes Bank
|196.10
|-1.65
|Hero Motocorp
|2,587.00
|-0.84
|ICICI Bank
|363.25
|-0.55
|Bajaj Finance
|2,587.55
|-0.34
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika Row: Krish Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut's Sister Engage in Twitter Spat, Share WhatsApp Chats
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Could Be the Love Story Bollywood Has Been Waiting For
- Ekta Kapoor Becomes Mother to a Baby Boy Via Surrogacy
- Apple says Facebook App Which Offered Users $20 For Access to Phone Data, Violated App Store Policies
- Amtrak is Appealing to 'Real People' to Travel Across America in Residency Program
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results