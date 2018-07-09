English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rupee Gains 30 Paise Against Dollar to 68.57 in Early Trade
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 244.84 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 35,902.70 in morning trade.
Illustration photo of an India Rupee note.
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 30 paise to 68.57 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday at the forex market on increased selling of the greenback by exporters and banks, amid a higher opening of the domestic equity market.
Besides, the dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas after US jobs data showed slower-than-expected wages growth supported the rupee, forex dealers said.
On Friday, the rupee had gained 8 paise to end at 68.87 against the US currency, largely tracking gains in key Asian units amid weak dollar overseas.
