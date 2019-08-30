Rupee Gains 38 Paise to Close at 2-week High Against dollar, Settles At 71.42
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened up at 71.76 and gained further strength to touch a high of 71.38 against the US dollar.
Representative Image.(Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 38 paise to close at a two-week high of 71.42 against the US dollar on Friday led by a rally in domestic equities and renewed hopes of the US-China trade talks.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened up at 71.76 and gained further strength to touch a high of 71.38 against the US dollar.
The domestic currency finally settled with a gain of 38 paise of 0.53 percent at 71.42, a level not seen since August 16.
The BSE Sensex ended 263.86 points, or 0.71 percent, higher at 37,332.79. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 74.95 points, or 0.68 percent, to close at 11,023.25.
The rupee sentiment revived as concerns over US-China trade friction receded after China said it will not retaliate against the latest US tariffs, dealers said.
A fall in crude oil prices also supported the rupee move. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.38 percent to USD 60.85 per barrel.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.05 percent to 98.55.
The 10-year government bond yield was up at 6.57 percent.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,248.55
|0.55
|Yes Bank
|59.95
|4.44
|SBI
|273.85
|-0.24
|Indiabulls Hsg
|455.35
|1.35
|Axis Bank
|663.90
|0.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,431.70
|-1.28
|Redington
|108.35
|-0.55
|Yes Bank
|59.50
|3.75
|Reliance
|1,248.35
|0.50
|GRUH Finance
|258.40
|3.55
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|59.95
|4.44
|Sun Pharma
|450.40
|3.62
|IndusInd Bank
|1,395.75
|3.35
|Zee Entertain
|373.10
|3.04
|Tata Steel
|344.90
|2.79
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|59.50
|3.75
|Sun Pharma
|450.65
|3.68
|IndusInd Bank
|1,394.45
|3.20
|Tata Steel
|344.95
|2.80
|HUL
|1,880.10
|2.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|250.45
|-3.10
|Coal India
|184.75
|-2.25
|Power Grid Corp
|200.50
|-2.10
|Eicher Motors
|16,258.45
|-1.69
|ONGC
|121.20
|-1.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|184.60
|-2.33
|Power Grid Corp
|200.55
|-2.12
|ONGC
|121.20
|-1.78
|HCL Tech
|1,100.25
|-1.50
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,431.70
|-1.28
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bengaluru Artist Claims Saaho Poster Copied From Her Burning Man Art Installation
- 'Mr Beast' Leaves Customers Emotional After Giving Away Free Cars Worth Rs 72 Lakh
- TamilRockers Leaks Prabhas' Saaho Online Within Hours of Theatrical Release
- Cristiano Ronaldo Hopes He and Lionel Messi Have Dinner Together Some Day
- 'What a Champ': Russian TV Anchor Gets Drenched During Live Broadcast, Continues with the Show