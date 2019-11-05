Rupee Gains 4 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade Amid Positive Global Cues
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, surged 0.09 per cent to 97.59.
Representative image (Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee inched up 4 paise to 70.73 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, following increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.
However, weak domestic equity market and rising crude prices capped gains for the rupee, forex dealers said. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 70.80. The domestic currency, however, recovered some lost ground to trade at 70.73 in morning trade.
On Monday, the rupee closed at 70.77 against the US currency. The BSE Sensex pared all gains to trade 41.28 points, or 0.10 per cent, lower at 40,260.68. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 13.60 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 11,927.70.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.06 per cent to USD 62.17 per barrel. On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 138.53 crore on Monday, provisional exchange data showed.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, surged 0.09 per cent to 97.59. The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.48 per cent in morning trade.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|68.40
|3.40
|SBI
|320.00
|1.81
|HDFC
|2,184.30
|0.14
|Tata Steel
|413.40
|1.04
|Indiabulls Hsg
|229.20
|4.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dalmia Bharat
|834.00
|2.63
|Yes Bank
|68.45
|3.56
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,452.90
|0.40
|Zee Entertain
|290.10
|-1.99
|Indiabulls Hsg
|229.30
|4.97
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|68.40
|3.40
|SBI
|320.00
|1.81
|Hindalco
|201.10
|1.59
|Vedanta
|159.50
|1.21
|Bharti Infratel
|217.20
|1.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|68.45
|3.56
|SBI
|319.95
|1.83
|Vedanta
|159.50
|1.40
|Tata Steel
|413.90
|1.16
|Tata Motors
|174.25
|1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|210.60
|-2.05
|Zee Entertain
|290.30
|-1.96
|Eicher Motors
|21,430.00
|-1.43
|Titan Company
|1,284.55
|-1.10
|Infosys
|700.20
|-1.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|210.55
|-2.09
|Infosys
|700.00
|-1.27
|IndusInd Bank
|1,344.75
|-0.52
|TCS
|2,176.00
|-0.81
|Asian Paints
|1,775.10
|-0.59
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Severe or Very Poor AQI: You Should Not Step Outside Without Anti-Pollution Masks
- Your Poop Can Now Help Train Artificial Intelligence. Here’s How.
- Want to Protect Your Child From The 999 AQI Air? Here Are Some Air Purifiers
- Bigg Boss 13 First Finale Eviction: Fans Unhappy with Rashami, Devoleena, Shefali's Elimination
- Warning Graphic Visuals! Andre Gomes Suffers Horror Ankle Injury, Son Heung-min Sees Red Card in Tears | WATCH