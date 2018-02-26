English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Gains 6 Paise Against Dollar in Opening Trade
Dealers said dollar's weakness against other currencies overseas and early gains in domestic equity markets supported the rupee.
Representative image
Mumbai: The rupee strengthened by 6 paise to 64.67 against the dollar at the forex market on Monday on fresh selling of the American currency by exporters and banks amid strength in domestic equities.
Dealers said dollar's weakness against other currencies overseas and early gains in domestic equity markets supported the rupee.
On Friday, the rupee had gained 31 paise to end at 64.73 against the US dollar. The dollar eased after climbing Friday on the back of the comments from the US Fed cementing expectations of more aggressive US rate hikes this year.
The euro's gains, however, are being tamed by uncertainty ahead of elections in Italy, one of the eurozone's biggest economies. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 133.78 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 34,275.93 in opening trade on Monday.
According to the provisional exchange data, foreign investors sold shares worth Rs 486.32 crore on net basis on Friday.
Dealers said dollar's weakness against other currencies overseas and early gains in domestic equity markets supported the rupee.
On Friday, the rupee had gained 31 paise to end at 64.73 against the US dollar. The dollar eased after climbing Friday on the back of the comments from the US Fed cementing expectations of more aggressive US rate hikes this year.
The euro's gains, however, are being tamed by uncertainty ahead of elections in Italy, one of the eurozone's biggest economies. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 133.78 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 34,275.93 in opening trade on Monday.
According to the provisional exchange data, foreign investors sold shares worth Rs 486.32 crore on net basis on Friday.
Also Watch
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PNB
|98.35
|-13.65
|-12.19
|Reliance
|950.50
|+11.80
|+1.26
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,891.20
|-114.15
|-1.27
|SBI
|267.60
|-6.85
|-2.50
|Yes Bank
|327.15
|+1.00
|+0.31
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PNB
|98.35
|-13.55
|-12.11
|ICICI Bank
|319.65
|-7.35
|-2.25
|SBI
|267.80
|-6.95
|-2.53
|HEG
|2,788.50
|+206.80
|+8.01
|Tata Steel
|671.85
|-8.40
|-1.23
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,236.00
|+42.20
|+1.92
|Bharti Airtel
|430.50
|+7.35
|+1.74
|NTPC
|165.55
|+2.60
|+1.60
|Hero Motocorp
|3,585.50
|+47.65
|+1.35
|Reliance
|950.50
|+11.80
|+1.26
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|431.05
|+8.75
|+2.07
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,234.15
|+40.00
|+1.82
|NTPC
|165.50
|+2.50
|+1.53
|Hero Motocorp
|3,587.95
|+47.60
|+1.34
|Reliance
|949.95
|+11.35
|+1.21
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Ambuja Cements
|251.40
|-11.55
|-4.39
|Axis Bank
|538.40
|-13.90
|-2.52
|SBI
|267.60
|-6.85
|-2.50
|Sun Pharma
|544.80
|-11.15
|-2.01
|Coal India
|309.00
|-5.05
|-1.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|537.50
|-14.80
|-2.68
|SBI
|267.80
|-6.95
|-2.53
|ICICI Bank
|319.65
|-7.35
|-2.25
|BHEL
|91.30
|-2.05
|-2.20
|Sun Pharma
|544.90
|-11.25
|-2.02
Live TV
Recommended For You
- UEFA Hit France's Samir Nasri With Six-month Doping Ban
- Karnataka Outplay Saurashtra in Vijay Hazare Trophy Final
- Virat Kohli Was Little Over the Top in SA But Growing: Steve Waugh
- Pioneer AVH-Z5090BT In-Car Infotainment System Review – Is It Worth Rs 29,990?
- Esha Gupta Gets Trolled For Tweet on Syria Crisis, Hits Back