GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rupee Gains 6 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade

On Tuesday, the rupee had climbed 35 paise to close at nearly two-week high of 73.48 per dollar amid softening crude oil prices and easing concerns over the trade deficit.

PTI

Updated:October 17, 2018, 9:38 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Gains 6 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee strengthened by 6 paise to 73.42 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.

Forex dealers said weakness in the dollar against some currencies overseas and a higher opening of domestic equity markets gave some support to the rupee.

On Tuesday, the rupee had climbed 35 paise to close at nearly two-week high of 73.48 per dollar amid softening crude oil prices and easing concerns over the trade deficit.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 391.18 points, or 1.03 per cent, to 35,553.66 in the opening trade.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

34,779.58 -382.90 ( -1.09%)

NIFTY 50

10,453.05 -131.70 ( -1.24%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 788.65 -13.08
Reliance 1,151.30 -1.07
Infosys 705.35 1.45
Dewan Housing 235.90 -12.24
Yes Bank 231.90 -6.83
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,148.90 -1.27
Indiabulls Hsg 788.85 -13.17
La Opala RG 215.25 0.00
Dewan Housing 236.30 -12.34
Infosys 704.50 1.16
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,024.25 2.08
Infosys 705.35 1.45
ITC 286.45 1.34
Wipro 323.15 1.29
Coal India 279.90 1.27
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 286.35 1.34
Wipro 324.00 1.20
Infosys 704.50 1.16
Coal India 279.65 1.14
HUL 1,561.05 1.08
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 788.65 -13.08
Bajaj Finance 2,150.50 -6.86
Yes Bank 231.90 -6.83
Adani Ports 313.90 -5.83
BPCL 285.15 -5.61
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 231.75 -6.85
Adani Ports 314.30 -5.62
Maruti Suzuki 6,878.70 -3.79
Tata Motors 179.20 -3.40
Tata Steel 554.65 -3.39
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...