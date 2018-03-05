English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Gains 9 Paise Against Dollar in Opening Trade
Image for representation. (PTI)
Mumbai: The rupee firmed 9 paise to 65.08 against the dollar in opening trade on Monday after the greenback came under pressure as US President Donald Trump's comments raised concerns of a global trade war.
Trump on Friday said trade wars were good and easy to win. His plan to put tariffs on steel and aluminium imports triggered negative sentiments across overseas markets.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vakrangee
|162.25
|+7.65
|+4.95
|Aurobindo Pharm
|599.20
|-24.90
|-3.99
|PNB
|99.95
|-1.10
|-1.09
|Tata Steel
|657.35
|-17.70
|-2.62
|Infosys
|1,160.65
|-0.10
|-0.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,097.30
|+1.15
|+0.10
|Infosys
|1,160.00
|-0.25
|-0.02
|ICICI Bank
|302.05
|-3.20
|-1.05
|HDFC
|1,793.45
|-19.20
|-1.06
|Vakrangee
|162.50
|+7.65
|+4.94
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|617.65
|+5.75
|+0.94
|TCS
|3,056.20
|+18.50
|+0.61
|Wipro
|293.20
|+0.70
|+0.24
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,097.15
|+1.45
|+0.13
|SBI
|262.40
|+0.25
|+0.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,054.00
|+16.90
|+0.56
|Wipro
|292.50
|+0.50
|+0.17
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,097.30
|+1.15
|+0.10
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|230.30
|-10.50
|-4.36
|Aurobindo Pharm
|599.20
|-24.90
|-3.99
|Tata Motors
|359.45
|-11.30
|-3.05
|Yes Bank
|313.05
|-8.00
|-2.49
|Ambuja Cements
|246.80
|-6.35
|-2.51
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|359.80
|-11.05
|-2.98
|Tata Motors (D)
|202.30
|-5.55
|-2.67
|HUL
|1,295.90
|-29.75
|-2.24
|Yes Bank
|313.50
|-7.25
|-2.26
|Tata Steel
|660.00
|-15.30
|-2.27
