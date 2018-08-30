GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rupee Hits Fresh Record Low of 70.82, Drops 23 Paise Against US Dollar

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market, the local currency opened a tad higher at 70.57 a dollar from its previous close of 70.59 but slipped to hit a fresh low of 70.82, down by 23 paise

PTI

Updated:August 30, 2018, 9:39 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Hits Fresh Record Low of 70.82, Drops 23 Paise Against US Dollar
(Illustration by Mir Suhail)
Loading...
Mumbai: Continuing its free-fall, the rupee on Thursday, weakened by another 23 paise against the dollar to trade at a life-time low of 70.82 on strong month-end demand for the US currency amid sustained foreign fund outflows.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market, the local currency opened a tad higher at 70.57 a dollar from its previous close of 70.59 but slipped to hit a fresh low of 70.82, down by 23 paise.

Forex dealers said besides strong month-end demand for the American currency, buying by importers, mainly oil refiners in view of surging crude oil prices and capital outflows, weighed on the domestic currency.

Furthermore, the dollar strength against its rival currencies overseas too put pressure on the rupee, they said.

The rupee had recorded a steep fall of 49 paise, to close at record low of 70.59 against the dollar in the previous session.

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex recovered by 96.13 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 38,819.06 in early trade.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

38,670.28 -52.65 ( -0.14%)

Nifty 50

11,667.60 -24.30 ( -0.21%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,276.55 -17.65 -1.36
Yes Bank 360.00 -5.15 -1.41
JSW Steel 399.20 +0.20 +0.05
Axis Bank 645.55 -11.35 -1.73
Tata Steel 599.55 +5.35 +0.90
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,276.45 -18.00 -1.39
UltraTechCement 4,417.30 +12.25 +0.28
Yes Bank 360.00 -6.00 -1.64
JSW Steel 399.40 +0.40 +0.10
ITC 317.00 +4.30 +1.38
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 691.55 +11.55 +1.70
Power Grid Corp 195.85 +2.80 +1.45
Bharti Airtel 380.60 +5.70 +1.52
ITC 317.15 +4.35 +1.39
Coal India 289.75 +3.45 +1.21
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 317.20 +4.50 +1.44
Bharti Airtel 380.45 +5.60 +1.49
Power Grid Corp 195.60 +1.90 +0.98
Tata Steel 599.75 +5.70 +0.96
Coal India 289.70 +2.65 +0.92
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 253.00 -4.70 -1.82
Axis Bank 645.40 -11.50 -1.75
IOC 154.20 -2.30 -1.47
Yes Bank 360.00 -5.15 -1.41
Tech Mahindra 723.30 -11.15 -1.52
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 646.00 -10.55 -1.61
Yes Bank 359.95 -6.05 -1.65
Reliance 1,276.50 -17.95 -1.39
SBI 306.50 -3.15 -1.02
IndusInd Bank 1,888.45 -18.70 -0.98
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 11
    gold
  • 20
    SILVER
  • 23
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 54
Loading...