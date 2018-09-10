GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Continues Slide, Hits Life-time Low of 72.48 Against Dollar

Forex dealers said besides strong demand for the American currency, buying by importers, mainly oil refiners in view of surging crude oil prices and capital outflows, weighed on the domestic currency.

PTI

Updated:September 10, 2018, 1:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Continues Slide, Hits Life-time Low of 72.48 Against Dollar
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee weakened further to hit a fresh low of 72.48 against the US currency, falling 75 paise in late morning deals Monday on rising crude oil prices, strengthening dollar and a widened current account deficit.

Earlier the rupee resumed slightly lower at 72.18 against last Friday's closing level of 71.73 a dollar at the Interbank Foreign Exchange here.

The domestic unit witnessed intense volatility and traded between 72.07 and hit all-time low of 72.48 during morning deals.

India's current account deficit (CAD) widened to USD 15.8 billion in April-June in value terms this year as against USD 15 billion in the same quarter of 2017-18, mainly due to a higher trade deficit, according to RBI data released Friday.

Domestic macro situation and dollar's strength amid fear of currency crisis continued to spook the rupee, a dealer said.

Overseas, the US dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies in early Asian trade on strong US August jobs data and fears of an escalation in the China-US trade conflict.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex is trading lower by 238.01 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 38,151.81 at 1055 hrs.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

37,922.17 -467.65 ( -1.22%)

Nifty 50

11,438.10 -151.00 ( -1.30%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 651.75 +6.20 +0.96
Yes Bank 323.65 +0.25 +0.08
Reliance 1,255.85 -22.75 -1.78
Aurobindo Pharm 795.95 -4.90 -0.61
Lupin 944.40 -15.00 -1.56
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,883.80 -41.10 -2.14
UPL 703.80 -9.40 -1.32
Axis Bank 651.55 +6.40 +0.99
Godrej Consumer 1,299.30 -39.70 -2.96
Zee Entertain 471.70 +2.15 +0.46
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,088.70 +14.75 +1.37
Axis Bank 651.75 +6.20 +0.96
Zee Entertain 472.75 +2.35 +0.50
Cipla 668.05 +3.30 +0.50
GAIL 377.70 +0.50 +0.13
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 651.55 +6.40 +0.99
Wipro 324.90 +0.85 +0.26
Yes Bank 323.75 +0.30 +0.09
TCS 2,081.20 +1.50 +0.07
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 2,615.65 -128.55 -4.68
Indiabulls Hsg 1,161.25 -51.50 -4.25
Sun Pharma 638.00 -26.25 -3.95
Bajaj Finserv 6,347.45 -252.65 -3.83
M&M 937.35 -36.35 -3.73
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 639.50 -24.70 -3.72
M&M 938.00 -35.45 -3.64
Vedanta 223.10 -7.95 -3.44
IndusInd Bank 1,828.60 -47.65 -2.54
SBI 285.00 -6.85 -2.35
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India

Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...