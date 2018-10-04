GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rupee Drops 44 Paise to Hit New Low of 73.77 Against US Dollar

Consistent dollar demand from importers, mainly oil refiners, following higher crude oil prices, kept the rupee under pressure.

PTI

Updated:October 4, 2018, 11:12 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Drops 44 Paise to Hit New Low of 73.77 Against US Dollar
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee collapsed to a fresh low of 73.77 against the US dollar on Thursday, as global oil prices continued to rise, deepening concerns about the current account deficit and capital outflows.

Consistent dollar demand from importers, mainly oil refiners, following higher crude oil prices, kept the rupee under pressure.

Meanwhile, state-owned oil marketing companies have been allowed to raise USD 10 billion from overseas market to meet their working capital needs.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened lower and slipped further to a fresh low of 73.77 a dollar against 73.34, a fall of 43 paise.

The domestic currency closed at a record low of 73.34, down by 43 paise or 0.59 per cent on Wednesday.

The international benchmark Brent crude breached the US 86 per barrel level, near its four-year high.

The benchmark Sensex plunged by 527.94 points, or 1.39 per cent, to 35,447.69 in morning deals.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,169.16 -806.47 ( -2.24%)

Nifty 50

10,599.25 -259.00 ( -2.39%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,122.25 -6.87
ICICI Bank 316.50 4.21
Yes Bank 215.00 1.06
Axis Bank 586.25 2.45
TCS 2,064.80 -4.53
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,120.55 -7.03
Interglobe Avi 816.35 4.98
ICICI Bank 315.95 4.07
TCS 2,064.25 -4.54
Yes Bank 215.15 1.08
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 316.50 4.21
Axis Bank 586.25 2.45
UltraTechCement 3,943.65 2.16
Bharti Infratel 256.15 1.77
Yes Bank 215.00 1.06
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 315.95 4.07
Axis Bank 586.10 2.70
Larsen 1,259.15 1.18
Yes Bank 215.15 1.08
M&M 795.25 0.52
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 217.15 -13.54
BPCL 331.15 -12.36
IOC 140.30 -11.43
Reliance 1,122.25 -6.87
Eicher Motors 21,907.85 -5.71
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,120.55 -7.03
Hero Motocorp 2,757.00 -5.45
TCS 2,064.25 -4.54
Adani Ports 315.95 -4.17
ONGC 174.80 -3.74
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...