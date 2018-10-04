English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Drops 44 Paise to Hit New Low of 73.77 Against US Dollar
Consistent dollar demand from importers, mainly oil refiners, following higher crude oil prices, kept the rupee under pressure.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Mumbai: The rupee collapsed to a fresh low of 73.77 against the US dollar on Thursday, as global oil prices continued to rise, deepening concerns about the current account deficit and capital outflows.
