GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Hits Record Low, Mild RBI Intervention Observed

The rupee reversed marginally from its record lows to trade at 69.53 to the dollar from 68.84 on Friday.

Reuters

Updated:August 13, 2018, 10:07 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Hits Record Low, Mild RBI Intervention Observed
An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. (Image Source: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee on Monday touched an all-time low of 69.62 per dollar in early trade, tracking broader weakness in other emerging market currencies on concerns of a spill-over from a crisis-hit Turkey.

The Reserve Bank of India was seen intervening to stem a sharp fall in the rupee, two dealers said.

"The RBI was there to curtail the volatility in early trade, but not in a big way," said a senior dealer at a foreign bank.

The rupee reversed marginally from its record lows to trade at 69.53 to the dollar. It had ended at 68.84 to the dollar on Friday. The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 7.80 percent from its previous close of 7.75 percent, tracking the weakness in rupee.

Investors preferred safe-havens such as the U.S. dollar and the yen after a plunge in the Turkish Lira sent all emerging market currencies sharply lower.

The lira has fallen about 45 percent against the greenback this year on worries over Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's increasing control of the economy and a deepening diplomatic rift with the United States.

"There is no point spending a lot of dollars in defending a rupee when the force of the fall is so strong across emerging markets," said a senior forex dealer at an Indian state-run bank.

The next crucial level for the rupee is 69.80 to the dollar, he added.

Traders will also watch out for India consumer inflation data for July due after market hours for further direction. A Reuters poll estimates July inflation of 4.51 percent compared with a five-month high of 5.0 percent hit in the previous month.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

37,669.43 -199.80 ( -0.53%)

Nifty 50

11,370.90 -58.60 ( -0.51%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 296.15 -8.30 -2.73
TCS 1,995.00 +1.90 +0.10
PC Jeweller 104.50 +3.35 +3.31
Sun TV Network 785.15 -41.05 -4.97
Reliance 1,191.75 -12.45 -1.03
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 285.15 -3.65 -1.26
TCS 1,995.20 +1.35 +0.07
SBI 296.05 -8.40 -2.76
PC Jeweller 104.60 +3.45 +3.41
Jet Airways 273.25 -3.15 -1.14
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 665.15 +19.20 +2.97
GAIL 373.00 +10.05 +2.77
Coal India 281.05 +5.25 +1.90
Sun Pharma 562.70 +8.70 +1.57
HCL Tech 978.20 +12.20 +1.26
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 281.05 +5.05 +1.83
Sun Pharma 562.50 +8.90 +1.61
Bharti Airtel 372.85 +3.75 +1.02
M&M 952.30 +7.30 +0.77
Larsen 1,274.25 +9.35 +0.74
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,280.00 -44.90 -3.39
Vedanta 216.60 -7.10 -3.17
SBI 296.00 -8.45 -2.78
BPCL 392.05 -9.55 -2.38
HPCL 279.90 -6.25 -2.18
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 216.75 -6.90 -3.09
SBI 296.15 -8.30 -2.73
Yes Bank 375.10 -7.90 -2.06
HDFC 1,942.60 -32.80 -1.66
HDFC Bank 2,088.00 -27.00 -1.28
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...