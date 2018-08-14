English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
On Monday, the rupee had plunged by Rs 1.08, or 1.57 per cent, to a record low of 69.91 against the US currency amid fears that Turkish currency turmoil could turn out into global financial crisis.
An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. (Image Source: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The rupee erased early gains to hit an all-time low of 70.1 per dollar on Tuesday, as concerns about Turkey's economic woes persisted. With this, the currency has depreciated around 10% in 2018.
The rupee had opened marginally higher at 69.98 against the dollar during opening trade but those early gains were erased soon.
On Monday, the rupee had plunged by Rs 1.08, or 1.57 per cent, to a record low of 69.91 against the US currency amid fears that Turkish currency turmoil could turn out into global financial crisis.
In a ray of hope for domestic economy, latest data showed that retail inflation fell to 9-month low of 4.17 per cent in July on declining vegetable prices which may prompt the Reserve Bank to pause interest rate hike in its next monetary policy review.
In the last two reviews, the RBI had raised the key repo rate by 0.25 per cent each on inflationary concerns. The next bi-monthly policy is to be unveiled on October 5.
Stock markets opening with gains also boosted the domestic currency, dealers said. However, the dollar's strength against some currencies overseas capped the gains of the domestic unit.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered 184.93 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 37,829.83 points in early trade on Tuesday.
Also Watch
The rupee had opened marginally higher at 69.98 against the dollar during opening trade but those early gains were erased soon.
On Monday, the rupee had plunged by Rs 1.08, or 1.57 per cent, to a record low of 69.91 against the US currency amid fears that Turkish currency turmoil could turn out into global financial crisis.
In a ray of hope for domestic economy, latest data showed that retail inflation fell to 9-month low of 4.17 per cent in July on declining vegetable prices which may prompt the Reserve Bank to pause interest rate hike in its next monetary policy review.
In the last two reviews, the RBI had raised the key repo rate by 0.25 per cent each on inflationary concerns. The next bi-monthly policy is to be unveiled on October 5.
Stock markets opening with gains also boosted the domestic currency, dealers said. However, the dollar's strength against some currencies overseas capped the gains of the domestic unit.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered 184.93 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 37,829.83 points in early trade on Tuesday.
Also Watch
-
Sacred Games: Casts Talk About Their Journey, Roles and Anurag Kashyap
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
World Tribal Day: Indian Politicians Try To Garner Votes
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Sacred Games: Casts Talk About Their Journey, Roles and Anurag Kashyap
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 World Tribal Day: Indian Politicians Try To Garner Votes
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|564.50
|-4.30
|-0.76
|Dewan Housing
|642.15
|+19.90
|+3.20
|Axis Bank
|614.90
|+10.00
|+1.65
|TCS
|2,018.25
|+18.10
|+0.90
|SBI
|295.15
|+1.00
|+0.34
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|564.70
|-4.50
|-0.79
|Shriram Trans
|1,313.95
|-37.40
|-2.77
|Tech Mahindra
|676.45
|+17.70
|+2.69
|Dewan Housing
|641.85
|+18.60
|+2.98
|Vakrangee
|43.70
|-6.45
|-12.86
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UltraTechCement
|4,328.45
|+134.25
|+3.20
|Tech Mahindra
|676.75
|+16.80
|+2.55
|Eicher Motors
|28,956.65
|+550.05
|+1.94
|Bajaj Finance
|2,808.00
|+47.60
|+1.72
|Axis Bank
|615.00
|+10.10
|+1.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|614.90
|+9.60
|+1.59
|HUL
|1,755.95
|+23.05
|+1.33
|ICICI Bank
|327.85
|+2.60
|+0.80
|Infosys
|1,423.00
|+13.55
|+0.96
|TCS
|2,017.65
|+17.15
|+0.86
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|611.80
|-13.60
|-2.17
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,257.50
|-19.00
|-1.49
|HPCL
|268.75
|-4.35
|-1.59
|Vedanta
|213.30
|-3.00
|-1.39
|Bharti Airtel
|365.05
|-5.10
|-1.38
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|213.50
|-2.55
|-1.18
|Bharti Airtel
|365.15
|-3.80
|-1.03
|Adani Ports
|373.55
|-3.80
|-1.01
|Tata Steel
|564.70
|-4.50
|-0.79
|Coal India
|277.40
|-1.85
|-0.66
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bengaluru Traffic Police Invokes Lord Yamraj to Warn Against Kiki Dance Challenge on Twitter
- Varun Dhawan on Playing Mauji in Sui Dhaaga: Came to Say That I Don’t Have Dates
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Special Edition Launched at Rs 5.56 Lakh
- Shoe Dog: The First Steps of The Nike Shoe Tech we See Today
- Men Against Boys For Now — Hussain Criticises India's Meek Surrender Against England
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...