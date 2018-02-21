GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee in Free Fall, Slips 8 Paise to Fresh 3-Month Low

The rupee ended lower by 58 paise on Tuesday at 64.79 -- its lowest in three months -- on rise in capital outflows.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2018, 11:25 AM IST
Rupee in Free Fall, Slips 8 Paise to Fresh 3-Month Low
Mumbai: Extending its losses for the fourth session, the rupee weakened by 8 paise to trade at fresh 3-month low of 64.87 against the US dollar in opening trade ahead of RBI's minutes for the latest policy meeting due later on Wednesday, February 21st, 2018.

Besides heavy demand for the American currency from importers, persistent outflows by foreign funds and the dollar's strength against other currencies overseas weighed on the domestic unit, forex dealers said.

A higher opening of the equity market on Wednesday, however, capped the fall.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 207.77 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 33,911.36 in early trade.

On a net basis, foreign investors withdrew Rs 850.35 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges.

