1-min read

Rupee Jumps 8 Paise Against Dollar to 67.57

The dollar turned weak against other currencies overseas even after the US Federal Reserve lifted interest rates and signalled two more hikes this year and four in 2019.

PTI

Updated:June 14, 2018, 10:08 AM IST
Image for representation. (PTI)
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 8 paise to 67.57 against the US dollar in early session today after the American currency weakened overseas.

Dealers said fresh selling of the greenback by banks and exporters backed up the rupee.
Yesterday, the domestic unit ended 16 paise down to close at a near one-week low of 67.65 against the US currency on sustained dollar demand.

The benchmark Sensex dropped by 126.09 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 35,613.07 in early trade today.

