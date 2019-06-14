Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rupee Loss Widens by 30 Paise to 69.80 Against US Dollar

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 238.64 crore Friday, provisional data showed.

PTI

Updated:June 14, 2019, 7:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rupee Loss Widens by 30 Paise to 69.80 Against US Dollar
Representative Image (Reuters).
Loading...

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Friday fell by another 30 paise to close at 69.80 against the US currency as strengthening greenback and rising crude oil prices kept investors cautious.

Besides, weak Asian currencies and an intense sell-off in domestic equities also put pressure on the domestic currency.

On weekly basis, the rupee saw a fall of 34 paise.

At the interbank foreign exchange (forex) market, the domestic currency opened higher at 69.55 per dollar, but lost ground during the day and fell to 69.85. The rupee finally settled at 69.80, down 30 paise over its previous close.

The rupee had settled at 69.50 against the US dollar on Thursday.

"The rupee weakened for a second day against US dollar, taking cues from the other Asian currencies," said V K Sharma, Head-PCG & Capital Market Strategy, HDFC Securities. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, climbed 0.11 per cent to USD 61.38 per barrel. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.10 per cent to 97.11.

Meanwhile, the 10-year government bond yield was at 6.92 per cent on Friday.

Sharma further said that the important event to watch out for the next week is US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, scheduled on June 18 and 19.

"Though Fed interest rate probability don't expect any change in the June meeting, pricing a cut in July meet," he said.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 238.64 crore Friday, provisional data showed.

Benchmark indices settled for the day in the negative territory. The BSE Sensex closed at 39,452.07, down by 289.29 points, or 0.73 per cent. The wider NSE Nifty tumbled 90.75 points, or 0.76 per cent, to finish at 11,823.30.

Meanwhile, Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 69.3579 and for rupee/euro at 78.3740. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 88.0207 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 64.03.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,452.07 -289.29 ( -0.73%)

NIFTY 50

11,823.30 -90.75 ( -0.76%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 672.25 -3.18
Yes Bank 115.05 -1.75
IndusInd Bank 1,426.80 -4.17
GRUH Finance 291.70 -5.01
Reliance 1,317.55 -0.73
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
GRUH Finance 291.85 -5.40
Indiabulls Hsg 672.10 -3.20
Yes Bank 115.35 -1.58
Larsen 1,529.15 0.80
IndusInd Bank 1,425.10 -4.36
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 275.05 1.36
Sun Pharma 392.55 0.72
Vedanta 169.55 0.65
Larsen 1,526.30 0.58
Power Grid Corp 194.60 0.39
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,529.15 0.80
Vedanta 169.60 0.74
Sun Pharma 392.35 0.58
Power Grid Corp 194.60 0.44
TCS 2,252.30 0.09
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 336.50 -4.57
IndusInd Bank 1,426.80 -4.17
Indiabulls Hsg 672.25 -3.18
Bharti Airtel 353.30 -2.87
Axis Bank 801.20 -2.31
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,425.10 -4.36
Bharti Airtel 353.30 -2.74
Axis Bank 800.15 -2.39
Kotak Mahindra 1,473.80 -2.10
Tata Motors 164.10 -1.97
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram