Rupee Opens 10 Paise Higher Against US Dollar in Early Trade

The rupee rose 10 paise to 71.14 against the US dollar in opening trade at the interbank forex market Thursday on mild selling of the greenback by exporters and a higher opening in the domestic equity market.Traders said unabated foreign fund inflows too supported the recovery in the Indian rupee.Meanwhile, the dollar rose from a three-week low overseas as investors grew cautious about US-China trade talks.The rupee fell 17 paise to close at 71.24 against the US dollar Wednesday amid a flare-up of tensions between India and Pakistan.Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in capital markets, putting in Rs 423.04 crore on a net basis Wednesday, as per provisional data.The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered 132.56 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 36,037.99 in opening trade.