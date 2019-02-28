LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Opens 10 Paise Higher Against US Dollar in Early Trade

The rupee fell by 17 paise to close at 71.24 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid a flare-up of tensions between India and Pakistan.

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2019, 9:35 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Opens 10 Paise Higher Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Image for representation. (Image : Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee rose 10 paise to 71.14 against the US dollar in opening trade at the interbank forex market Thursday on mild selling of the greenback by exporters and a higher opening in the domestic equity market.

Traders said unabated foreign fund inflows too supported the recovery in the Indian rupee.

Meanwhile, the dollar rose from a three-week low overseas as investors grew cautious about US-China trade talks.

The rupee fell 17 paise to close at 71.24 against the US dollar Wednesday amid a flare-up of tensions between India and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in capital markets, putting in Rs 423.04 crore on a net basis Wednesday, as per provisional data.

The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered 132.56 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 36,037.99 in opening trade.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,046.97 +141.54 ( +0.39%)

NIFTY 50

10,841.15 +34.50 ( +0.32%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,238.15 1.20
TCS 2,054.40 -0.18
Yes Bank 230.20 0.88
Bandhan Bank 481.60 0.27
Jet Airways 219.30 -2.23
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
OCL 1,172.00 -3.23
Yes Bank 230.20 0.92
CARE 962.00 -0.08
Jet Airways 218.90 -2.65
Reliance Infra 123.40 -3.59
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 181.00 2.06
Sun Pharma 451.00 1.87
Vedanta 167.20 1.55
IOC 142.70 1.28
Reliance 1,238.15 1.20
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 181.00 2.14
ONGC 146.00 2.21
Sun Pharma 450.60 1.97
Vedanta 167.25 1.58
Reliance 1,237.10 1.20
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 146.05 -1.32
Hero Motocorp 2,638.25 -1.50
M&M 650.95 -0.79
Bajaj Auto 2,895.00 -0.68
Indiabulls Hsg 654.05 -0.74
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,641.20 -1.25
M&M 651.65 -0.64
Axis Bank 712.45 -0.75
Bajaj Auto 2,897.85 -0.49
HCL Tech 1,055.55 -0.45
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram