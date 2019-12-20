Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Rupee Opens 12 Paise Down at 71.15 Against US Dollar Amid Rising Crude Prices

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened weak at 71.15 showing a decline of 12 paise over its previous closing.

PTI

Updated:December 20, 2019, 10:10 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rupee Opens 12 Paise Down at 71.15 Against US Dollar Amid Rising Crude Prices
Representative Image.(Reuters)

Mumbai: The rupee opened on a weak note and fell 12 paise to 71.15 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday amid rising crude oil prices and strengthening of the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas.

Forex traders said cautious opening in domestic equities weighed on the local unit.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened weak at 71.15 showing a decline of 12 paise over its previous closing.

The Indian rupee on Thursday had closed at 71.03 against the US dollar.

Traders said sustained foreign fund inflows added support to the local unit.

Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.11 per cent to USD 66.61 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, as they purchased shares worth Rs 739.43 crore on Thursday, as per provisional data.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.05 per cent to 97.43.

Domestic bourses opened on a cautious note on Friday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 57.79 points up at 41,731.71 and Nifty up by 23.90 points at 12,283.60.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.63 per cent in morning trade.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,287.55 +27.85 ( +0.23%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 51.40 3.01
SBI 336.70 2.61
Reliance 1,609.25 -0.04
TCS 2,233.85 0.22
Indiabulls Hsg 298.25 1.50
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Petronet LNG 280.55 1.43
Yes Bank 51.50 3.21
Container Corp 575.50 1.09
Indiabulls Hsg 298.15 1.48
SBI 336.60 2.58
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 262.40 4.21
Yes Bank 51.45 3.11
SBI 336.80 2.64
Hero Motocorp 2,416.00 2.21
Titan Company 1,182.80 2.05
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 51.40 3.01
SBI 336.75 2.62
Hero Motocorp 2,417.00 2.35
ICICI Bank 547.30 1.35
Bharti Airtel 451.80 0.74
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 148.20 -0.77
Kotak Mahindra 1,717.00 -0.72
ITC 242.85 -0.61
JSW Steel 263.45 -0.53
GAIL 117.10 -0.51
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 148.25 -0.74
Kotak Mahindra 1,717.00 -0.71
ITC 243.00 -0.55
Tech Mahindra 779.20 -0.47
HUL 1,942.75 -0.37
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram