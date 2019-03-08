LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Opens 18 Paise Lower at 70.18 Against US Dollar

The rupee opened weak at 70.18 at the interbank forex market, down 18 paise from its last close. The local currency, however, pared the initial loss and was trading at 70.11.

PTI

Updated:March 8, 2019, 10:04 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Opens 18 Paise Lower at 70.18 Against US Dollar
Representative Image (Reuters).
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee opened 18 paise lower at 70.18 against the US dollar Friday on increased demand for the greenback from importers and banks amid lower opening of domestic equities.

Forex dealers said, strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market weighed on the domestic currency.

However, fresh foreign fund inflows, easing crude prices supported the rupee and restricted the fall.

The rupee opened weak at 70.18 at the interbank forex market, down 18 paise from its last close. The local currency, however, pared the initial loss and was trading at 70.11.

On Thursday, the rupee had strengthened 28 paise to close at 70 against the US dollar.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 1,137.85 crore Thursday, as per provisional data.

Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.74 per cent to USD 65.81 per barrel.

Indian bourses declined in early trade Friday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 62.24 points down at 36,663.18 and Nifty down 21.10 points at 11,031.65
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,706.93 -18.49 ( -0.05%)

NIFTY 50

11,041.70 -16.50 ( -0.15%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 258.20 -3.96
Indiabulls Hsg 723.60 0.63
Reliance 1,268.00 -0.18
Axis Bank 736.30 0.35
SBI 283.20 0.51
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 257.15 -4.33
Advanced Enzyme 189.00 15.77
Granules India 112.70 8.57
Glenmark 603.25 -1.03
ICICI Bank 372.70 0.62
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 150.00 2.60
Eicher Motors 21,930.70 1.90
Titan Company 1,054.15 1.04
TCS 2,030.60 0.86
Bajaj Auto 2,939.75 0.68
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 149.85 2.57
Bajaj Auto 2,938.00 0.96
TCS 2,031.45 0.99
SBI 283.05 0.68
ICICI Bank 372.70 0.62
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 258.20 -3.96
IOC 145.35 -3.23
Tata Motors 183.60 -3.01
Hindalco 194.70 -2.94
ONGC 149.15 -1.91
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 183.65 -2.93
ONGC 149.10 -2.04
Coal India 230.70 -1.89
HCL Tech 1,018.90 -1.52
Vedanta 173.60 -1.31
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram