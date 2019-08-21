Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Rupee Opens 23 Paise Higher at 71.48 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

The rupee had closed at a new six-month low of 71.71 against the US dollar on Tuesday as economic uncertainties continued to weigh. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.48, registering a rise of 23 paise.

PTI

Updated:August 21, 2019, 10:11 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rupee Opens 23 Paise Higher at 71.48 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Representational Image (Image: REUTERS)
Loading...

Mumbai: The rupee rebounded from six-month low level and appreciated by 23 paise to 71.48 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday tracking gains in Asian currencies and fresh foreign fund inflows.

On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at a new six-month low of 71.71 against the US dollar as economic uncertainties continued to weigh.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.48, registering a rise of 23 paise over its previous close of 71.71.

The domestic unit pared some gains and was trading at 71.57 against the dollar at 0951 hrs.

Forex traders said Asian currencies including South Korean won, Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar and Philippines peso were trading higher. Moreover, the latest remark by the US President Donald Trump also enthused investors, they added.

Trump on Tuesday said that short-term recession might simply be the cost of waging his much-needed trade war with China.

"China wants to make a deal, and that's good. But they have to make a deal that fair to us," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Market participants however said cautious opening in domestic equity market, rising crude oil prices weighed on local currency.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital market, putting in Rs 373.23 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.03 percent to 98.22.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.52 percent to trade at USD 60.34 per barrel.

Domestic bourses opened on a cautious note on Wednesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 11.28 points lower at 37,316.73 and Nifty down 8.60 points at 11,008.40.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.57 percent in morning trade.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,328.08 +0.07 ( +0.00%)

NIFTY 50

11,009.35 -7.65 ( -0.07%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.85 -3.30
Maruti Suzuki 6,240.00 0.79
Indiabulls Hsg 511.80 -1.84
SBI 282.70 -0.35
Tata Motors 117.90 -4.80
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,236.20 0.60
Yes Bank 68.85 -3.37
Indiabulls Hsg 512.00 -1.81
Coffee Day 72.80 4.97
Abbott India 9,040.00 0.47
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 16,110.00 1.35
Infosys 799.50 0.85
HDFC Bank 2,238.85 0.82
Maruti Suzuki 6,240.00 0.79
Hero Motocorp 2,689.00 0.74
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 799.95 0.89
HDFC Bank 2,239.30 0.78
Hero Motocorp 2,688.20 0.71
Maruti Suzuki 6,176.40 -0.36
HUL 1,851.75 0.58
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 117.90 -4.80
Yes Bank 68.85 -3.30
Hindalco 175.05 -2.42
Bharti Infratel 250.10 -2.13
Tata Steel 350.95 -2.04
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 118.05 -4.64
Yes Bank 68.80 -3.44
Tata Steel 350.85 -2.08
Vedanta 139.50 -2.00
ITC 243.65 -1.18
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram