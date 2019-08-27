Rupee Opens 32 Paise Higher at 71.70 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
The rupee on Monday had declined by 36 paise to close below the 72 level against the US currency for the first time in nine months, hit by a 'flash crash' in global currencies due to uncertainty over the trade front.
Representative Image (Reuters).
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 32 paise to 71.70 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday amid revival of US-China trade talk hopes and gains in domestic equity market.
The rupee on Monday had declined by 36 paise to close below the 72 level against the US currency for the first time in nine months, hit by a 'flash crash' in global currencies due to uncertainty over the trade front.
At the interbank foreign exchange on Tuesday, the rupee opened at 71.70, registering a rise of 32 paise over its previous close of 72.02.
The domestic unit pared some gains and was trading at 71.85 against the dollar at 1001 hrs.
Forex traders said higher opening in domestic equities and the latest remark by US President Donald Trump on trade talk with China enthused investors.
Trump said his trade negotiators had received two "very good calls" from China and it was a sign that China is serious about reaching a deal and that talks would begin soon.
"I think we're going to have a deal, because now we're dealing on proper terms. They understand and we understand," Trump said.
Market participants, however, said rising crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows weighed on local currency.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, pulling out Rs 752.90 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.08 per cent to 98.00.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.51 per cent to trade at USD 59.00 per barrel.
Domestic bourses opened on a positive note on Tuesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 83.20 points higher at 37,577.32 and Nifty up 45.80 points at 11,103.65.
The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.44 per cent in morning trade.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|286.25
|2.16
|HDFC Bank
|2,255.95
|-0.01
|Yes Bank
|64.00
|1.75
|ICICI Bank
|415.95
|1.04
|HDFC
|2,167.70
|0.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|2,148.25
|5.24
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,499.80
|-0.89
|SBI
|286.65
|2.28
|TCS
|2,241.40
|-1.48
|Bharti Infratel
|246.00
|0.29
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|116.10
|5.02
|Britannia
|2,607.70
|2.91
|UltraTechCement
|4,136.05
|2.42
|UPL
|568.00
|3.31
|Tata Steel
|338.05
|-2.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|110.50
|-0.58
|Tata Steel
|347.15
|2.74
|Larsen
|1,354.20
|1.53
|IndusInd Bank
|1,383.05
|2.55
|SBI
|286.15
|2.11
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|783.70
|-2.35
|Bharti Airtel
|354.20
|-1.79
|HCL Tech
|1,072.50
|-1.86
|TCS
|2,242.90
|-1.47
|Cipla
|459.95
|-1.41
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|783.10
|-2.47
|Bharti Airtel
|353.70
|-1.94
|HCL Tech
|1,072.60
|-1.83
|TCS
|2,247.15
|-1.23
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,499.80
|-0.89
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Upcoming KTM Duke 790 Spied in India with Saree Guard, Launch Imminent
- Airtel Rs 175 New Prepaid Recharge Offers 6GB Additional Data for 28 Days
- How Soft-Spoken PV Sindhu Channelled Her Inner Aggression to Become World Champion
- Not Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma to Step into Hema Malini's Shoes for Satte Pe Satta Remake?
- 'Amazon Firestick' is the First Thing that Comes Up When You Google 'Amazon Fire'