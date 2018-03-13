GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rupee Opens 9 Paise Higher Against US Dollar

A 7.5 per cent growth in industrial output in January and selling of the American currency by exporters supported the rupee, forex dealers said.

PTI

Updated:March 13, 2018, 9:56 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Opens 9 Paise Higher Against US Dollar
Image for representation.
Mumbai: The rupee inched higher by 9 paise to 64.95 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday on better-than-expected inflation numbers and mild selling of the greenback by exporters amid sustained foreign capital inflows.

However, the dollar gains against most major global currencies overseas limited the gains for the domestic unit.

A 7.5 per cent growth in industrial output in January and selling of the American currency by exporters supported the rupee, forex dealers said.

On Monday, the rupee ended higher by 13 paise to close at 65.04 against the US currency on the back of foreign fund inflows after sharp gains in equity markets and weakness in the dollar against global currencies.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 44.58 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 33,962.52 in early trade on Tuesday.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,917.94 +610.80 ( +1.83%)

Nifty 50

10,421.40 +194.55 ( +1.90%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,900.70 -151.45 -4.96
SBI 258.75 +5.90 +2.33
PNB 98.80 +4.20 +4.44
Bank of India 105.05 +9.95 +10.46
Tata Steel 628.40 +5.50 +0.88
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,908.00 -143.85 -4.71
Bajaj Finserv 5,085.15 +47.30 +0.94
PNB 98.90 +4.30 +4.55
Bank of India 105.00 +9.90 +10.41
SBI 258.75 +5.90 +2.33
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 382.85 +16.10 +4.39
BPCL 461.85 +15.10 +3.38
Axis Bank 531.80 +12.60 +2.43
SBI 258.75 +5.90 +2.33
Wipro 297.05 +6.35 +2.18
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 531.00 +11.80 +2.27
SBI 258.65 +5.80 +2.29
Wipro 296.60 +5.85 +2.01
ICICI Bank 306.05 +5.35 +1.78
Bharti Airtel 425.85 +5.10 +1.21
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,901.00 -151.15 -4.95
Coal India 290.70 -6.95 -2.33
NTPC 168.30 -2.85 -1.67
Hindalco 226.35 -1.30 -0.57
Zee Entertain 571.45 -4.80 -0.83
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,907.95 -143.90 -4.72
Coal India 290.60 -7.20 -2.42
NTPC 168.40 -2.60 -1.52
ONGC 182.60 -1.05 -0.57
M&M 733.80 -3.40 -0.46
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES