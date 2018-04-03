GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Rupee Opens 9 Paise Higher Against US Dollar

The dollar weakened against other global currencies as China imposed extra tariffs on US products, escalating a dispute between two of the world's biggest economies, and supporting the domestic unit here, a currency dealer said.

PTI

Updated:April 3, 2018, 10:53 AM IST
Representative image
Mumbai: The rupee strengthened by 9 paise to 65.09 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday on fresh selling of the greenback by exporters.

On Wednesday, the rupee had ended 21 paise lower at 65.18 against the US currency on fiscal deficit concerns.

Forex market remained shut on Monday due to annual accounts closing. The market also remained shut on Thursday and Friday for Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday, respectively.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 96.77 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 33,158.59 in early trade on Tuesday.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
S&P BSE Sensex

33,238.02 -17.34 ( -0.05%)

Nifty 50

10,203.15 -8.65 ( -0.08%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 265.85 +4.00 +1.53
Tata Steel 580.15 +1.35 +0.23
Infibeam Incorp 158.30 +6.25 +4.11
Reliance 893.85 +0.90 +0.10
Delta Corp 276.50 +33.55 +13.81
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
RPG Life 435.00 +36.95 +9.28
M&M 768.00 +20.40 +2.73
Responsive Ind 45.75 +5.35 +13.24
Delta Corp 276.60 +32.65 +13.38
Ceat 1,592.85 +51.90 +3.37
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 355.00 +10.50 +3.05
Indiabulls Hsg 1,278.00 +34.15 +2.75
M&M 768.30 +20.25 +2.71
IOC 173.60 +3.15 +1.85
Power Grid Corp 198.65 +3.75 +1.92
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 768.40 +20.80 +2.78
Tata Motors (D) 194.05 +4.85 +2.56
Bharti Airtel 400.70 +6.25 +1.58
ICICI Bank 265.80 +3.90 +1.49
Tata Motors 343.70 +4.90 +1.45
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 618.05 -22.25 -3.47
Hindalco 206.40 -4.85 -2.30
Wipro 283.60 -6.05 -2.09
Titan Company 925.25 -18.85 -2.00
ONGC 177.10 -2.85 -1.58
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 283.45 -6.30 -2.17
ONGC 177.10 -2.90 -1.61
Adani Ports 365.65 -4.35 -1.18
HDFC 1,819.00 -19.10 -1.04
Larsen 1,323.10 -12.90 -0.97
See all Top Losers »

