Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Rupee Opens Flat at 71.53 Against US Dollar in Early Trade Ahead of RBI Policy Decision

Meanwhile, domestic bourses opened on a cautious note on Thursday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 28.93 points higher at 40,879.22 and Nifty up 7.15 points at 12,050.35.

PTI

Updated:December 5, 2019, 10:11 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rupee Opens Flat at 71.53 Against US Dollar in Early Trade Ahead of RBI Policy Decision
Representative Image.(Reuters)

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened on a steady note at 71.53 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision.

Forex traders said, the domestic unit was trading in a narrow range as investors are trading cautiously ahead of the RBI policy decision.

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is slated to announce its fifth bi-monthly policy decision for this fiscal later in the day.

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 71.50, then lost ground and touched a low of 71.55.

The domestic unit was later trading at 71.53 against the dollar at 0941 hrs.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled for the day at 71.53 against the US dollar.

Traders said muted opening in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows also weighed on the domestic currency.

Meanwhile, domestic bourses opened on a cautious note on Thursday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 28.93 points higher at 40,879.22 and Nifty up 7.15 points at 12,050.35.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell marginally by 0.10 per cent to 97.55.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.16 per cent to trade at USD 62.90 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, pulling out Rs 781.06 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.46 per cent in early trade.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,067.30 +24.10 ( +0.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC AMC 3,245.05 -2.89
Reliance 1,562.00 0.60
Yes Bank 61.10 -3.02
ICICI Bank 533.80 0.86
Zee Entertain 291.00 3.43
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,099.95 1.01
Yes Bank 61.20 -2.93
HDFC AMC 3,247.95 -2.44
HUL 2,039.00 -0.45
Reliance 1,561.90 0.60
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 291.00 3.43
Titan Company 1,192.15 1.49
Hero Motocorp 2,470.35 1.29
UltraTechCement 4,239.85 1.02
TCS 2,099.95 1.03
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,472.25 1.34
TCS 2,099.95 1.01
Bajaj Auto 3,278.75 0.82
ICICI Bank 533.75 0.83
ITC 245.10 0.80
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 61.10 -3.02
Bharti Airtel 451.50 -2.15
Coal India 199.25 -1.73
Sun Pharma 438.40 -1.19
JSW Steel 256.65 -1.21
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 61.20 -2.93
Bharti Airtel 451.55 -2.02
Sun Pharma 438.30 -1.22
Tata Motors 167.95 -0.86
ONGC 129.00 -0.81
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com