English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Opens Marginally Higher Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Besides the greenback's weakness against some currencies overseas, increased selling of the American currency by exporters as well as banks supported the rupee, forex dealers said.
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee edged 2 paise higher to 68.51 against the US dollar in early trade Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meet.
Besides the greenback's weakness against some currencies overseas, increased selling of the American currency by exporters as well as banks supported the rupee, forex dealers said.
A higher opening in the domestic equity market influenced the currency's movement, they added.
On Monday, the domestic unit had surged by 57 paise to close at an over seven-month high of 68.53 against the US dollar, also marking a sixth straight session of gains, driven by sustained foreign fund inflows and narrowing trade deficit.
On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,823 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,269 crore Monday, provisional data showed.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 83.10 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 38,178.17 in early trade.
Besides the greenback's weakness against some currencies overseas, increased selling of the American currency by exporters as well as banks supported the rupee, forex dealers said.
A higher opening in the domestic equity market influenced the currency's movement, they added.
On Monday, the domestic unit had surged by 57 paise to close at an over seven-month high of 68.53 against the US dollar, also marking a sixth straight session of gains, driven by sustained foreign fund inflows and narrowing trade deficit.
On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,823 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,269 crore Monday, provisional data showed.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 83.10 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 38,178.17 in early trade.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,351.50
|0.11
|SBI
|304.00
|1.69
|Mindtree
|947.00
|-1.61
|Eicher Motors
|21,760.00
|-2.21
|Jubilant Food
|1,413.85
|1.91
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Torrent Power
|263.50
|1.02
|Eicher Motors
|21,750.00
|-2.34
|Sun Pharma
|471.50
|1.13
|Atul
|3,355.95
|1.16
|Thermax
|993.50
|-0.82
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|329.40
|3.55
|ONGC
|159.35
|3.04
|Hindalco
|203.30
|1.88
|SBI
|304.00
|1.69
|Bharti Airtel
|335.95
|1.62
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|159.30
|2.97
|SBI
|303.70
|1.76
|Bharti Airtel
|335.75
|1.54
|Power Grid Corp
|199.25
|1.27
|Sun Pharma
|471.50
|1.13
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Eicher Motors
|21,760.00
|-2.21
|Larsen
|1,352.00
|-1.95
|Hero Motocorp
|2,618.00
|-1.93
|Adani Ports
|364.90
|-1.11
|TCS
|2,004.25
|-0.92
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,617.90
|-2.01
|Larsen
|1,351.85
|-1.96
|Bajaj Auto
|2,978.60
|-0.85
|TCS
|2,005.10
|-0.80
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,866.95
|-0.63
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyundai and Kia Invest $300 Million in Ola, Focus on Smart Mobility Solutions
- Reel Movie Awards 2019: Had to Sacrifice A Lot When 'Tumbbad' was Realised, Says Sohum Shah
- Xiaomi Redmi Go India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More
- Patriot Act? Hasan Minhaj on Indian Elections is the Primer You Never Knew You Needed
- Apple iPhone XI With Triple-Cameras Arranged in Square Module Leaks Yet Again
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results