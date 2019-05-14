English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Opens Marginally Higher in Early Trade Amid Weak Global Cues
The rupee opened at 70.43 at the interbank forex market, displaying gains of 9 paise over its last close.
Representative Image (Reuters).
Mumbai: The rupee recovered marginally and opened 9 paise higher at 70.43 against the US dollar Tuesday amid weak global cues and foreign fund outflows.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,244.00
|0.97
|Yes Bank
|153.05
|-1.07
|IndusInd Bank
|1,412.15
|1.35
|Sun Pharma
|411.00
|3.24
|Eicher Motors
|18,489.20
|-1.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,243.95
|1.06
|Yes Bank
|153.20
|-1.07
|BHEL
|63.10
|5.34
|Sun Pharma
|411.20
|3.62
|SAIL
|48.20
|-5.12
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|411.00
|3.24
|Indiabulls Hsg
|678.00
|2.88
|ITC
|297.40
|2.80
|Vedanta
|157.85
|2.37
|GAIL
|339.50
|2.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|411.20
|3.62
|Vedanta
|157.80
|2.30
|ITC
|297.40
|2.60
|Bharti Airtel
|325.00
|2.02
|ICICI Bank
|382.00
|1.54
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|791.10
|-3.21
|HCL Tech
|1,059.65
|-2.21
|Tata Steel
|462.10
|-2.16
|Bajaj Finance
|2,868.00
|-2.18
|TCS
|2,085.65
|-2.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,059.50
|-2.15
|TCS
|2,088.00
|-2.02
|Bajaj Finance
|2,868.75
|-2.04
|Tata Steel
|462.30
|-1.97
|Infosys
|706.00
|-1.95
