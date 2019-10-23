Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Rupee Opens on Cautious Note, Slips 9 Paise to 71.03 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Forex traders said trading in emerging market currencies were subdued after the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost the crucial Brexit Bill timetable vote.

PTI

Updated:October 23, 2019, 10:58 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rupee Opens on Cautious Note, Slips 9 Paise to 71.03 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Representative Image (Reuters).

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 9 paise to 71.03 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday amid rising demand for the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas and unabated foreign fund outflows.

Forex traders said trading in emerging market currencies were subdued after the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost the crucial Brexit Bill timetable vote.

"I must express my disappointment that the House has voted for delay rather than a timetable that would have guaranteed the UK could leave on 31 October with a deal. We now face further uncertainty," Johnson told the House of Commons after the final of two important votes on Tuesday.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.01 then fell to 71.03 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 9 paise over its previous closing.

The Indian rupee on Tuesday had closed at 70.94 against the US dollar.

Traders were also awaiting fresh cues on the potential US-China trade deal.

US President Donald Trump on Monday had said that the 'phase 1' China trade pact on track for November.

Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.52 per cent to USD 59.39 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 557.50 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional data.

Domestic bourses opened on a cautious note on Wednesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 49.35 points down at 38,914.49 and Nifty lower by 7.50 points at 11,580.85.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.05 per cent to 97.57.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.53 per cent in morning trade.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,634.90 +46.55 ( +0.40%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 651.00 1.16
Yes Bank 53.25 2.80
RBL Bank 253.50 -11.66
Indiabulls Hsg 222.15 1.90
Axis Bank 721.90 1.28
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 650.75 1.16
Yes Bank 53.15 2.61
IRCTC 892.90 5.63
Indiabulls Hsg 222.85 2.13
Adani Ports 400.35 -4.87
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 20,656.85 3.39
Yes Bank 53.15 2.61
HCL Tech 1,091.20 2.51
Titan Company 1,362.00 2.45
SBI 275.85 1.98
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 53.15 2.61
HCL Tech 1,092.00 2.59
SBI 276.05 2.07
Hero Motocorp 2,711.00 1.41
Maruti Suzuki 7,365.45 1.53
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 400.15 -4.90
Zee Entertain 245.65 -1.92
Grasim 745.50 -1.40
HUL 2,104.10 -1.09
ONGC 143.10 -0.80
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 2,105.75 -1.03
IndusInd Bank 1,334.50 -0.46
ONGC 143.15 -0.69
Larsen 1,435.00 -0.48
Reliance 1,409.40 -0.34
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram