Rupee Pares Early Gains Post RBI Rate Cut, Down by 2 Paise After RBI Cut Repo Rate
Following the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision, the domestic currency was trading at 70.89 at 1238 hrs, down 2 paise over its last close.
Image for representation. (Image : Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee pared its early morning gains and was trading marginally down by 2 paise at 70.89 against the American currency, after the Reserve Bank of India cut its repo rate by 0.25 per cent on Friday.
The rupee had opened on a strong note at 70.82 against the US dollar at the interbank forex market.
Following the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision, the domestic currency was trading at 70.89 at 1238 hrs, down 2 paise over its last close.
The rupee had settled at 70.87 against the US dollar on Thursday.
The Reserve Bank on Friday cut its benchmark lending rate by 0.25 per cent to revive growth that has hit six-year low of 5 per cent, and affirmed commitment to remain accommodative to address growth concerns 'as long as necessary'.
Forex traders said markets had discounted the rate cuts. Moreover, foreign fund outflows, heavy selling in domestic equities and rising crude oil prices also kept pressure on the Indian rupee.
Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.17 per cent to USD 57.81 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 810.72 crore on Thursday, as per provisional data.
Meanwhile, the 30-share index was trading 0.46 points, higher at 38,107.33, and the broader Nifty fell 10.10 points to 11,303.90.
