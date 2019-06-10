Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rupee Pares Gains, Settles 19 Paise Lower Against US Dollar

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.34 per cent to 96.87.

PTI

Updated:June 10, 2019, 6:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Pares Gains, Settles 19 Paise Lower Against US Dollar
Representative Image.(Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai The rupee surrendered all its early gains and closed 19 paise lower at 69.65 against the US dollar Monday amid strengthening of the greenback against Asian currencies and rising crude oil prices. At the interbank foreign exchange (forex), the domestic currency opened at 69.40 a dollar and gained further strength to touch a high of 69.38 during the day.

The domestic currency, however, could not hold on to the gains and fell to 69.68. The rupee finally settled at 69.65 a dollar, down 19 paise over its previous close. The Indian unit had settled at 69.46 against the US dollar Friday.

"Indian rupee was unable to hold the morning gains amid higher crude oil prices and stronger dollar against Asian currencies," said V K Sharma, Head-PCG & Capital Market Strategy, HDFC securities.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.34 per cent to 96.87. However, gains in domestic equities and foreign fund inflows supported the rupee and capped its losses to some extent, they added.

The BSE benchmark Sensex Monday rose 169 points, led by gains in IT stocks amid positive global cues. The NSE barometer Nifty gained 52 points to reclaim the 11,900 level.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.14 per cent to USD 63.38 per barrel. Meanwhile, the 10-year government bond yield was at 7.07 per cent on Monday. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 216.20 crore Monday, provisional data showed.

Meanwhile, Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 69.3019 and for rupee/euro at 78.0691. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 88.0217 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 63.92. PTI ​
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,784.52 +168.62 ( +0.43%)

NIFTY 50

11,922.70 +52.05 ( +0.44%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 135.90 -2.86
Reliance 1,319.15 0.32
SBI 344.30 0.66
Rel Capital 91.70 -8.25
HDFC 2,194.05 -0.76
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 135.90 -2.89
Vaibhav Global 831.25 8.68
Hawkins Cooker 2,971.95 0.29
Rel Capital 91.20 -8.85
Jubilant Life 478.15 0.55
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Britannia 2,994.30 3.28
Tech Mahindra 768.20 2.32
TCS 2,231.50 2.28
Infosys 753.50 1.95
Dr Reddys Labs 2,629.25 1.88
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,231.10 2.39
Infosys 753.60 1.93
Bharti Airtel 362.45 1.60
ITC 279.60 1.34
Larsen 1,532.20 1.25
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 389.65 -3.31
Yes Bank 135.90 -2.86
Coal India 259.30 -2.35
GAIL 307.25 -2.10
Tata Motors 166.20 -1.95
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 135.90 -2.89
Tata Motors 166.15 -1.92
Coal India 260.00 -1.89
ONGC 164.85 -1.61
Kotak Mahindra 1,505.20 -0.47
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram