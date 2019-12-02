Take the pledge to vote

Rupee Pares Initial Losses, Settles 8 Paise Higher at 71.66 a Dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 71.78 a dollar but soon gathered strength to touch a high of 71.62 before finally settling at 71.66, up 8 paise over its last closing.

PTI

Updated:December 2, 2019, 5:33 PM IST
Rupee Pares Initial Losses, Settles 8 Paise Higher at 71.66 a Dollar
Image for representation. (Image : Reuters)

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Monday settled 8 paise higher at 71.66 against the US dollar amid participants hoping Reserve Bank will go for another rate cut in the ensuing RBI policy review meet this week.

Forex traders said the domestic currency opened weak as investors traded cautiously after India's Q2 GDP growth dipped to an over six-yr low of 4.5 per cent, but during the day, the local unit gathered strength anticipating further easing in key rates to boost the slowing economy.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 71.78 a dollar but soon gathered strength to touch a high of 71.62 before finally settling at 71.66, up 8 paise over its last closing.

The Indian unit on Friday had closed at 71.74 against the US dollar.

