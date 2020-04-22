BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Rupee Plummets to All-time Low of 76.88 Against US Dollar Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Representative Image.(Reuters)

Representative Image.(Reuters)

The rupee opened weak at 76.86 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 76.88, down 5 paise over its last close.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 10:55 AM IST
Share this:

The Indian rupee plummeted to an all-time low of 76.88 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, amid strengthening of the US dollar overseas and rise in coronavirus cases in the country.

On April 16, rupee had slumped to 76.87 against US dollar. Forex traders said the weakness in the rupee was largely due to strengthening of the US dollar against a basket of currencies as investors fled to safe haven greenback amid weakening risk appetite in the markets.

The rupee opened weak at 76.86 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 76.88, down 5 paise over its last close.

The rupee had settled at 76.83 against the US dollar on Tuesday. "The Indian Rupee could start the session weaker against the US Dollar this Wednesday morning as risk-off sentiments in the markets continues to see investors flee to the safe haven US Dollar," Reliance Securities said in a research note.

The report further noted that "Asian currencies have started weak against the US Dollar this Wednesday morning and will weigh on markets".

Domestic bourses were trading on a positive note with benchmark indices Sensex trading 112.14 points higher at 30,748.85 and Nifty up by 11.50 points at 8,992.95.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 12.73 per cent to USD 16.87 per barrel.

Moreover, market participants are also concerned that the sharp rise in coronavirus cases could weigh on the economy.

The number of cases around the world linked to the new coronavirus has crossed over 25.51 lakh. In India, nearly 20,000 coronavirus cases have been reported so far.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets, as they sold shares worth Rs 2,095.23 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional data.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.04 per cent to 100.30.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,474

    +352*  

  • Total Confirmed

    19,984

    +999*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,870

    +610*  

  • Total DEATHS

    640

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,700,955

    +44,629*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,565,059

    +86,906*

  • Cured/Discharged

    686,608

    +35,105*  

  • Total DEATHS

    177,496

    +7,172*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres