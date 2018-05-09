GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Plunges 37 Paise Against US Dollar After Trump Scraps Iran Nuke Deal

Rupee gained five paise to 67.08 against the US currency on suspected RBI intervention and stray dollar demand.

PTI

Updated:May 9, 2018, 11:50 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Plunges 37 Paise Against US Dollar After Trump Scraps Iran Nuke Deal
File Photo.
Mumbai: The rupee plunged by 37 paise to 67.45 against the US dollar in early trade today following surging demand for the greenback as crude oil prices zoomed past USD 76 per barrel level amid foreign capital outflows.

Forex dealers said the dollar strengthened against major global currencies overseas as crude oil prices rallied and pushed Treasury yields higher after US President Donald Trump pulled out from the international nuclear deal with Iran.

Early losses in stock markets and demand for the US currency from importers also weighed on the rupee, they added.

Yesterday, the rupee gained five paise to 67.08 against the US currency on suspected RBI intervention and stray dollar demand.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell 82.12 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 35,134.20 in early trade today.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,319.35 +103.03 ( +0.29%)

Nifty 50

10,741.70 +23.90 ( +0.22%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 208.80 +6.50 +3.21
Tata Motors 341.95 +9.80 +2.95
Jubilant Food 2,555.10 -5.25 -0.21
ICICI Bank 306.80 -2.50 -0.81
Arvind 438.40 +18.35 +4.37
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 208.60 +5.80 +2.86
HEG 3,174.25 +237.05 +8.07
Graphite India 775.75 +42.80 +5.84
Cholamandalam 1,602.20 -58.55 -3.53
Firstsource Sol 72.25 +7.85 +12.19
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 341.95 +9.80 +2.95
Titan Company 985.70 +17.60 +1.82
TCS 3,489.30 +48.10 +1.40
UPL 731.30 +9.80 +1.36
Yes Bank 347.85 +4.55 +1.33
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 341.35 +9.25 +2.79
Asian Paints 1,224.10 +18.50 +1.53
TCS 3,489.05 +48.00 +1.39
Axis Bank 548.60 +7.35 +1.36
Yes Bank 347.85 +4.50 +1.31
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
UltraTechCement 3,966.25 -97.85 -2.41
BPCL 385.45 -7.15 -1.82
Lupin 762.15 -12.70 -1.64
Sun Pharma 506.15 -5.30 -1.04
Bajaj Finance 1,849.10 -19.30 -1.03
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 506.30 -5.20 -1.02
Maruti Suzuki 8,713.60 -61.55 -0.70
ICICI Bank 307.10 -2.15 -0.70
Wipro 270.50 -1.80 -0.66
M&M 860.05 -5.55 -0.64
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Recommended For You