karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total105/105
BJP28
INC32
JDS12
OTH33
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP1
INC0
JDS0
OTH2
City Council
total29/29
BJP9
INC5
JDS2
OTH13
Town Council
total53/53
BJP11
INC20
JDS8
OTH14
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP7
INC7
JDS2
OTH4
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Rupee Plunges to Yet Another Record Low, Ends at 71.21 vs US Dollar
A surge in global oil prices, concerns over US-China trade war and contagion risks from Turkey and Argentina are the factors impacting forex market sentiment.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Mumbai: The Indian rupee nosedived to a new life-time low of 71.21, shedding 10 paise against the US dollar in late afternoon trade on Monday, tracking weakening trend in emerging market currencies.
A surge in global oil prices, concerns over US-China trade war and contagion risks from Turkey and Argentina are the factors impacting forex market sentiment.
Brent crude oil moved up by 0.57 per cent 78.08 a barrel.
The rupee's previous record low was 71, marked on August 31.
Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex fell over 332.55 points to end at 38,312.52 and the NSE Nifty dipped below the 11,600-level by losing 98.15 points to close at 11,582.35 on Monday on heavy losses in FMCG, realty, power, banking, auto, oil & gas, PSU, IT, teck, infrastructure and capital goods counters amid a global rout in equity markets.
On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 212.81 crore Friday, as per provisional data.





| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,229.15
|-12.50
|-1.01
|Yes Bank
|339.05
|-4.45
|-1.30
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,902.15
|-194.25
|-2.14
|Sun Pharma
|656.20
|+3.35
|+0.51
|Wipro
|308.35
|+7.10
|+2.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,230.40
|-10.55
|-0.85
|Infosys
|1,433.45
|-6.55
|-0.45
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,924.00
|-173.25
|-1.90
|Zee Entertain
|500.25
|+1.35
|+0.27
|MphasiS
|1,246.85
|-16.70
|-1.32
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,593.40
|+101.40
|+4.07
|Eicher Motors
|28,885.85
|+826.10
|+2.94
|Wipro
|308.35
|+7.10
|+2.36
|Titan Company
|912.75
|+20.85
|+2.34
|HPCL
|257.50
|+3.70
|+1.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|309.15
|+7.50
|+2.49
|Bajaj Auto
|2,765.15
|+18.80
|+0.68
|HDFC Bank
|2,074.30
|+12.05
|+0.58
|Sun Pharma
|655.95
|+3.75
|+0.57
|Coal India
|287.45
|+1.35
|+0.47
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,724.05
|-132.55
|-4.64
|HUL
|1,699.10
|-81.00
|-4.55
|Power Grid Corp
|194.50
|-7.00
|-3.47
|Axis Bank
|631.80
|-17.45
|-2.69
|Tech Mahindra
|745.65
|-20.15
|-2.63
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|1,699.05
|-81.55
|-4.58
|Power Grid Corp
|194.75
|-5.85
|-2.92
|Axis Bank
|631.75
|-17.45
|-2.69
|ICICI Bank
|334.05
|-8.60
|-2.51
|ITC
|312.75
|-6.40
|-2.01
Photogallery
