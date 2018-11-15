GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rupee Rallies to Two-month High, Closes Below 72-mark

Dealers said the strength in the rupee was also supported by increased selling of the greenback by exporters and banks. Globally, dollar and yen gained on Brexit-induced safe-haven buying.

PTI

Updated:November 15, 2018, 7:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Rallies to Two-month High, Closes Below 72-mark
Photo used for representation.
Loading...
Mumbai: Continuing its recovery momentum, the rupee vaulted 34 paise to close at a two-month high of 71.97 against the US dollar on Thursday on robust foreign fund inflows amid low crude oil prices.

Dealers said the strength in the rupee was also supported by increased selling of the greenback by exporters and banks.

Globally, dollar and yen gained on Brexit-induced safe-haven buying.

The British pound crashed more than 1.5 per cent after four UK ministers resigned over Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal. The euro, however, climbed to a two-week high.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened firm at 72.04 and rose further to 71.87 per US dollar.

It touched a low of 72.18, before finally finishing at 71.97, up by 34 paise.

The last time rupee breached the 72-level was on September 14, when it had closed at 71.84.

The rupee had gained 36 paise to end at 72.31 against the US dollar on Wednesday. The local unit has now gained 92 paise, or 1.27 per cent, in three sessions.

"Drop in US 10-yr bond yield followed by gradual pick up in FII inflow to domestic market and slide in oil prices eased the concerns of liquidity," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, was trading marginally higher at USD 66.63 per barrel.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 2,043.06 crore on Thursday, as per provisional data.

The BSE benchmark Sensex ended 119 points higher at 35,260.54 while the broader Nifty went past the 10,600 mark on positive investor sentiment.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,260.54 +118.55 ( +0.34%)

NIFTY 50

10,616.70 +40.40 ( +0.38%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Jet Airways 320.90 24.43
Yes Bank 205.85 -7.44
ICICI Bank 370.00 0.93
Maruti Suzuki 7,478.30 1.48
Reliance 1,096.85 -0.10
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Jet Airways 320.95 24.52
Motherson Sumi 143.05 -6.87
Yes Bank 206.00 -7.42
Maruti Suzuki 7,482.85 1.50
Apollo Hospital 1,265.65 8.53
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 346.20 4.28
Titan Company 920.80 3.21
Eicher Motors 23,945.35 3.03
Kotak Mahindra 1,162.25 2.86
Hero Motocorp 2,922.15 2.62
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 345.30 4.19
Kotak Mahindra 1,162.65 2.93
Hero Motocorp 2,917.20 2.20
Axis Bank 625.65 2.11
Tata Motors 179.95 1.78
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Grasim 808.70 -7.72
Yes Bank 205.85 -7.44
Indiabulls Hsg 804.85 -4.10
NTPC 153.80 -2.26
Bharti Infratel 255.40 -1.79
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 206.00 -7.42
NTPC 153.90 -2.16
ONGC 158.90 -1.15
Sun Pharma 514.95 -1.04
Coal India 263.05 -0.96
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...