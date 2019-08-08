Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Rupee Rebounds 18 Paise to 70.71 Against US Dollar in Early Trade Day After RBI Cut Key Interest Rate

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee witnessed high volatility against the US dollar. The local unit opened strong at 70.80 and touched a high of 70.71 and a low of 70.83 against the American currency in early trade on Thursday.

PTI

Updated:August 8, 2019, 10:21 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rupee Rebounds 18 Paise to 70.71 Against US Dollar in Early Trade Day After RBI Cut Key Interest Rate
Representative Image.(Reuters)
Loading...

Mumbai: The rebounded by 18 paise to 70.71 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, a day after the Reserve Bank of India cut the key interest rate by 35 basis points.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee witnessed high volatility against the US dollar. The local unit opened strong at 70.80 and touched a high of 70.71 and a low of 70.83 against the American currency in early trade on Thursday.

The domestic unit was trading at 70.87 against the dollar at 1010 hrs.

Rupee had settled at 70.89 against the American currency on Wednesday.

Forex traders said rupee is trading in a narrow range tracking cautious opening in domestic equities. Besides, foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices also weighed on local currency.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday cut interest rate by a rare 35 basis points -- the fourth successive reduction -- to a nine-year low, in an attempt to boost an economy growing at its slowest pace in nearly five years.

"While we believe that RBI's response could have been more aggressive with a 50 bps cut, the policy undertone remains dovish with growth revival assuming the highest priority... Also, it is pertinent to note that in the absence of fiscal expansion, monetary policy is the key lever to support the business cycle," Edelweiss Securities said in a research note.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 383.66 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.01 per cent to 97.53.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 2.74 per cent to trade at USD 57.77 per barrel.

Domestic bourses opened on a cautious note on Thursday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 37.01 points higher at 36,727.51 and Nifty up 5.75 points at 10,861.25.

he 10-year government bond yield was at 6.37 per cent in morning trade.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,782.93 +92.43 ( +0.25%)

NIFTY 50

10,878.65 +23.15 ( +0.21%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 444.65 -0.17
Tata Steel 367.55 -3.76
Yes Bank 87.80 1.09
Reliance 1,115.00 0.50
Affle India 933.70 25.33
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 407.45 -0.23
Axis Bank 653.20 -1.04
Indiabulls Hsg 432.15 -3.03
Affle India 934.15 25.39
Yes Bank 87.80 1.09
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,061.60 3.81
Bharti Infratel 251.30 2.34
Bharti Airtel 373.00 1.88
Coal India 209.60 1.70
Hero Motocorp 2,540.00 1.39
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,061.45 3.83
Bharti Airtel 373.20 2.04
Coal India 209.65 1.72
Hero Motocorp 2,541.10 1.43
Yes Bank 87.80 1.09
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 367.30 -3.82
IndusInd Bank 1,386.40 -2.80
Cipla 502.00 -3.14
UPL 530.25 -0.48
Tech Mahindra 666.70 -1.15
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,387.85 -2.72
Tata Steel 367.40 -3.77
Axis Bank 648.45 -1.76
Asian Paints 1,543.20 -1.01
HDFC 2,161.00 -0.75
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram