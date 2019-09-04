Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Rupee Rebounds 19 paise to 72.20 Against US Dollar in Opening Trade

Forex traders said the domestic unit gained following the weakening of the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.08 percent to 98.92.

PTI

Updated:September 4, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rupee Rebounds 19 paise to 72.20 Against US Dollar in Opening Trade
Image for representation. (Image : Reuters)
Loading...

Mumbai: The rupee rebounded 19 paise to 72.20 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, amid weakening of the American currency in overseas market.

The rupee on Tuesday had dropped sharply by 97 paise to more than nine-month low of 72.39 against the US dollar as heavy sell-off in the domestic equity market, weak macro environment and a stronger greenback kept investors edgy.

At the interbank foreign exchange on Wednesday, the rupee opened at 72.20, registering a rise of 19 paise over its previous close of 72.39.

The domestic unit could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 72.23 against the dollar at 1003 hrs.

Forex traders said the domestic unit gained following the weakening of the American dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.08 per cent to 98.92.

However, rising crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows weighed on local currency.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, pulling out Rs 2,016.20 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.21 per cent to trade at $58.38 per barrel.

Domestic bourses opened on a cautious note on Wednesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 41.22 points higher at 36,604.13 and Nifty up 12.85 points at 10,810.75.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.51 per cent in morning trade.

The Indian currency came under pressure after official data released on Friday showed that India's GDP growth fell to an over six-year low of 5 per cent in the June quarter.

Besides, the growth of eight core industries dropped to 2.1 per cent in July, mainly due to contraction in coal, crude oil and natural gas production.

In addition, IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed that the country's manufacturing sector activity declined to its 15-month low in August.

Moreover, the lingering US-China trade war and Brexit fears dragged the domestic currency, traders said.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned China over delaying trade talks.

"We are doing very well in our negotiations with China. While I am sure they would love to be dealing with a new administration so they could continue their practice of 'ripoff USA' (USD 600 B/year), 16 months plus is a long time to be hemorrhaging jobs and companies on a long-shot...., Trump said in a tweet Tuesday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,710.09 +147.18 ( +0.40%)

NIFTY 50

10,836.90 +39.00 ( +0.36%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,193.05 -1.11
Sun Pharma 417.40 -5.00
Maruti Suzuki 5,884.00 -2.74
Tata Motors 109.05 -3.20
IndusInd Bank 1,327.05 -1.26
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 5,888.00 -2.67
Sun Pharma 417.00 -5.11
SBI 274.90 2.44
Reliance 1,193.00 -1.07
Tata Motors 109.05 -3.20
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,267.25 2.55
SBI 274.85 2.40
Vedanta 137.10 2.20
Tata Steel 338.70 2.20
Bharti Airtel 343.05 1.84
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,265.00 2.52
SBI 274.75 2.38
Vedanta 137.10 2.20
Tata Steel 338.30 2.08
Bharti Airtel 343.05 1.90
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 417.40 -5.00
Tata Motors 109.00 -3.24
Maruti Suzuki 5,884.00 -2.74
Asian Paints 1,540.65 -2.29
Britannia 2,652.10 -2.06
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 417.45 -5.01
Tata Motors 109.05 -3.20
Maruti Suzuki 5,888.00 -2.67
Asian Paints 1,540.50 -2.28
M&M 506.00 -1.85
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram