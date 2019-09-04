Rupee Rebounds 19 paise to 72.20 Against US Dollar in Opening Trade
Forex traders said the domestic unit gained following the weakening of the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.08 percent to 98.92.
Image for representation. (Image : Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee rebounded 19 paise to 72.20 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, amid weakening of the American currency in overseas market.
The rupee on Tuesday had dropped sharply by 97 paise to more than nine-month low of 72.39 against the US dollar as heavy sell-off in the domestic equity market, weak macro environment and a stronger greenback kept investors edgy.
At the interbank foreign exchange on Wednesday, the rupee opened at 72.20, registering a rise of 19 paise over its previous close of 72.39.
The domestic unit could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 72.23 against the dollar at 1003 hrs.
Forex traders said the domestic unit gained following the weakening of the American dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.08 per cent to 98.92.
However, rising crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows weighed on local currency.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, pulling out Rs 2,016.20 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.21 per cent to trade at $58.38 per barrel.
Domestic bourses opened on a cautious note on Wednesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 41.22 points higher at 36,604.13 and Nifty up 12.85 points at 10,810.75.
The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.51 per cent in morning trade.
The Indian currency came under pressure after official data released on Friday showed that India's GDP growth fell to an over six-year low of 5 per cent in the June quarter.
Besides, the growth of eight core industries dropped to 2.1 per cent in July, mainly due to contraction in coal, crude oil and natural gas production.
In addition, IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed that the country's manufacturing sector activity declined to its 15-month low in August.
Moreover, the lingering US-China trade war and Brexit fears dragged the domestic currency, traders said.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned China over delaying trade talks.
"We are doing very well in our negotiations with China. While I am sure they would love to be dealing with a new administration so they could continue their practice of 'ripoff USA' (USD 600 B/year), 16 months plus is a long time to be hemorrhaging jobs and companies on a long-shot...., Trump said in a tweet Tuesday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,193.05
|-1.11
|Sun Pharma
|417.40
|-5.00
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,884.00
|-2.74
|Tata Motors
|109.05
|-3.20
|IndusInd Bank
|1,327.05
|-1.26
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,888.00
|-2.67
|Sun Pharma
|417.00
|-5.11
|SBI
|274.90
|2.44
|Reliance
|1,193.00
|-1.07
|Tata Motors
|109.05
|-3.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|2,267.25
|2.55
|SBI
|274.85
|2.40
|Vedanta
|137.10
|2.20
|Tata Steel
|338.70
|2.20
|Bharti Airtel
|343.05
|1.84
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|2,265.00
|2.52
|SBI
|274.75
|2.38
|Vedanta
|137.10
|2.20
|Tata Steel
|338.30
|2.08
|Bharti Airtel
|343.05
|1.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|417.40
|-5.00
|Tata Motors
|109.00
|-3.24
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,884.00
|-2.74
|Asian Paints
|1,540.65
|-2.29
|Britannia
|2,652.10
|-2.06
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|417.45
|-5.01
|Tata Motors
|109.05
|-3.20
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,888.00
|-2.67
|Asian Paints
|1,540.50
|-2.28
|M&M
|506.00
|-1.85
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'World Lost a Hero': Family and Friends Remember Steve Irwin on 13th Death Anniversary
- Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty Dance Their Hearts Out During Ganpati Visarjan, Watch Video
- Why One Question Petrified Serena Williams After She Stormed Into US Open Semi-final
- Samsung Galaxy A90 5G With Snapdragon 855, 48-Megapixel Camera Launched
- Zao, a New Chinese AI App Lets You Swap Your Face With Any Celebrity in 8 Seconds