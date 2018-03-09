English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Rebounds 4 Paise in Opening Trade
A positive opening for the stock markets also boosted the domestic currency, dealers said.
Indian Rupee. Image for representation only. (Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee strengthened by 4 paise to 65.10 per dollar in opening trade on Friday on some selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.
A positive opening for the stock markets also boosted the domestic currency, dealers said.
On Thursday, the rupee had lost 25 paise to 65.14 on fresh bouts of demand for the American currency from importers and banks amid rising uncertainty stemming from US President Donald Trump's possible trade war.
In global trade, the US dollar had strengthened against the euro after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signalled that any policy normalisation in the euro zone would be very gradual and President Trump formally announced tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. US trade partners Canada and Mexico will be exempted from the levies, for now, leading their currencies to strengthen.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 138.52 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 33,490.09 points in early trade on Friday.
Also Watch
A positive opening for the stock markets also boosted the domestic currency, dealers said.
On Thursday, the rupee had lost 25 paise to 65.14 on fresh bouts of demand for the American currency from importers and banks amid rising uncertainty stemming from US President Donald Trump's possible trade war.
In global trade, the US dollar had strengthened against the euro after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signalled that any policy normalisation in the euro zone would be very gradual and President Trump formally announced tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. US trade partners Canada and Mexico will be exempted from the levies, for now, leading their currencies to strengthen.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 138.52 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 33,490.09 points in early trade on Friday.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|622.15
|-13.75
|-2.16
|HG Infra Engg
|269.85
|-0.15
|-0.06
|HDFC
|1,825.85
|+27.10
|+1.51
|SBI
|252.85
|-3.95
|-1.54
|Ashok Leyland
|146.05
|+1.90
|+1.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HG Infra Engg
|270.30
|+0.30
|+0.11
|Shriram Trans
|1,356.15
|+28.60
|+2.15
|IDBI Bank
|73.60
|-1.25
|-1.67
|Kalpataru Power
|473.55
|+11.90
|+2.58
|TCS
|3,057.00
|+55.50
|+1.85
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|1,660.00
|+31.95
|+1.96
|Aurobindo Pharm
|599.50
|+10.30
|+1.75
|TCS
|3,062.00
|+58.05
|+1.93
|Tech Mahindra
|616.30
|+9.10
|+1.50
|HDFC
|1,825.50
|+26.75
|+1.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,059.95
|+58.45
|+1.95
|HDFC
|1,825.00
|+27.50
|+1.53
|BHEL
|87.15
|+1.15
|+1.34
|M&M
|735.00
|+7.75
|+1.07
|Hero Motocorp
|3,618.30
|+32.65
|+0.91
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|622.00
|-13.90
|-2.19
|SBI
|252.85
|-3.95
|-1.54
|Adani Ports
|382.70
|-5.25
|-1.35
|Hindalco
|221.05
|-1.65
|-0.74
|Yes Bank
|306.05
|-2.50
|-0.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|622.20
|-13.00
|-2.05
|SBI
|252.90
|-3.85
|-1.50
|Adani Ports
|383.00
|-5.60
|-1.44
|NTPC
|163.90
|-1.40
|-0.85
|Axis Bank
|516.60
|-3.55
|-0.68
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Top of Medals Tally as Anjum Moudgil Bags Silver at World Cup
- Janhvi Kapoor Resumes Shooting, Spotted On Dhadak Sets
- Android P Developers Preview: An All New Android Look And Everything Else You Need to Know
- Watch: Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
- International Women's Day: Female Stylists Behind Bollywood Star's Impeccable Looks