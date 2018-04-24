English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Rebounds 8 Paise in Opening Trade
On Monday, the rupee had lost 36 paise to hit a fresh 13-month low of 66.48 against the US dollar as rising crude prices and sustained foreign fund outflows led to subdued forex market sentiment.
Representative image.
Mumbai: The rupee strengthened by 8 paise to 66.40 against the US dollar in opening trade at the interbank foreign exchange market on Tuesday on some selling of the greenback by exporters and banks.
A higher opening of domestic equities too lifted the domestic currency, dealers said.
In global trade, the US dollar had strengthened against major world currencies overseas, while investors maintained focus on the US Treasury market, where the 10-year yields were near with 3 per cent.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered 147.25 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 34,598.02 points in early trade on Tuesday.
