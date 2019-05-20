Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Rupee Records Biggest Gain in Two Months After Exit Poll Predicts BJP's Thumping Majority

Benchmark Sensex zoomed over 1,422 points and the NSE Nifty surged 421 points after most exit polls showed that the Narendra Modi-led NDA is returning to power with a thumping majority in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

PTI

Updated:May 20, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Records Biggest Gain in Two Months After Exit Poll Predicts BJP's Thumping Majority
Representative Image (Reuters).
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee on Monday surged by 49 paise, the biggest single-day gain in two months, to close at 69.74 against the US dollar following sharp gains in equities and forex inflows after exit polls suggested another term for the ruling NDA government.

Forex traders said investors welcomed exit poll results that predicted a thumping majority for the current BJP-led government. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 70.36 and advanced to a high of 69.44 during the day.

The currency finally settled at a nearly two-week high of 69.74, registering a rise of 49 paise or 0.70 per cent against the dollar over its previous close. On Friday, the rupee had settled at 70.23 against the US dollar. This is the biggest single-day for the rupee since March 18 when the currency had zoomed by 57 paise or 0.82 per cent.

According to WGC Wealth Chief Investment Officer Rajesh Cheruvu, India saw a remarkable strengthening in its currency after exit polls and some de-coupling of the INR from other emerging currencies could be seen over the next few trading sessions. Sentiments were also buoyed by positive opening in domestic equities, and foreign fund inflows.

Benchmark Sensex zoomed over 1,422 points and the NSE Nifty surged 421 points after most exit polls showed that the Narendra Modi-led NDA is returning to power with a thumping majority in the Lok Sabha elections. The 30-share index ended 1,421.90 points, or 3.75 per cent, higher at 39,352.67. During the day, the gauge hit a high of 39,412.56 and a low of 38,570.04.

In a similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty soared 421.10 points, or 3.69 per cent, to 11,828.25. Foreign investors put in Rs 1,734.45 crore on a net basis in equity markets Monday, provisional exchange data showed.

"Most of the exit polls have projected thumping majority for the NDA government. The government has taken bold steps in the last five years. This ensures policy continuity and required stability. Hence it will attract long term investors. So if the exit polls match the actual outcome then the rupee may head towards 68 levels in coming sessions," said Rushabh Maru, Research Analyst - Currency and Commodity, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

However, rising crude oil prices weighed on the domestic currency. Meanwhile, Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at 72.51 per barrel higher by 0.42 per cent. The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 70.1666 and for rupee/euro at 78.4336. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 89.7276 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 64.03.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,352.67 +1,421.90 ( +3.75%)

NIFTY 50

11,828.25 +421.10 ( +3.69%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 344.70 7.97
Reliance 1,325.90 4.62
Indiabulls Hsg 814.55 12.63
ICICI Bank 407.70 4.62
HDFC 2,122.50 6.46
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,325.50 4.72
Axis Bank 782.75 4.62
Indiabulls Hsg 811.05 12.47
SBI 344.60 8.04
Yes Bank 143.60 6.73
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 814.55 12.63
Adani Ports 400.10 8.99
IndusInd Bank 1,494.65 8.82
SBI 344.70 7.97
Tata Motors 190.15 7.52
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,492.60 8.64
SBI 344.60 8.04
Tata Motors 190.00 7.53
Yes Bank 143.60 6.73
Larsen 1,451.05 6.55
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,589.40 -5.67
Zee Entertain 362.50 -2.59
Bajaj Auto 3,006.30 -1.11
Tech Mahindra 779.35 -0.70
Infosys 722.40 -0.21
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 3,005.85 -1.18
Infosys 722.40 -0.19
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram