1-min read

Rupee Recovers 13 Paise Against Dollar

PTI

Updated:March 20, 2019, 7:26 PM IST
Image for representation. (Image : Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee on Wednesday recovered by 13 paise to close at 68.83 against the US dollar amid sustained buying by foreign investors in domestic equity markets and lower crude prices.

However, the local currency remained cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy decision Wednesday.

Brokers said foreign fund inflows in the debt and equity markets helped the rupee recover. However, the dollar's strength overseas capped the gain, they added.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex), the domestic currency opened lower at 69.11 a dollar and gained to touch the day's high of 68.72. It finally settled at 68.83 per dollar, up 13 paise over its previous close.

The rupee on Tuesday had slipped by 43 paise to close at 68.96 against the dollar.

On a net basis, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,771.61 crore on Wednesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,323.17 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, surged 0.07 per cent to 96.44, ahead of the outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

Meanwhile, brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading at USD 67.39 per barrel, lower by 0.33 per cent.

On the equity front, the 30-share Sensex continued its winning run for the eighth consecutive session Wednesday. The 30-share index closed at 38,386.75, registering a rise of 23.28 points, or 0.06 per cent. However, the 50-share Nifty ended 11.35 points, or 0.10 per cent, lower at 11,521.05.

Meanwhile, Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 68.8604 and for rupee/euro at 78.1446. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 91.2846 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 61.72.
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,386.75 +23.28 ( +0.06%)

NIFTY 50

11,521.05 -11.35 ( -0.10%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,375.45 -0.08
Infosys 738.95 2.31
Indiabulls Hsg 732.60 4.96
Axis Bank 755.75 -0.68
HDFC 1,987.55 1.00
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,372.85 1.19
Reliance 1,375.60 0.03
SpiceJet 91.65 16.38
Infosys 738.50 2.36
ICICI Bank 393.00 -1.29
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 732.60 4.96
Hindalco 207.15 2.37
Infosys 738.95 2.31
Wipro 261.55 1.59
Dr Reddys Labs 2,751.65 1.59
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 738.50 2.36
HDFC Bank 2,299.20 1.39
Yes Bank 252.15 1.27
Larsen 1,372.85 1.19
Sun Pharma 474.35 1.07
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 275.10 -5.38
Zee Entertain 443.20 -4.84
BPCL 389.15 -4.57
NTPC 129.25 -4.19
ONGC 151.85 -3.28
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 129.30 -4.29
ONGC 151.85 -3.28
Coal India 237.20 -2.43
Tata Steel 513.55 -2.41
Maruti Suzuki 6,680.80 -2.22
See all Top Losers »

