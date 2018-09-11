English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Recovers 15 Paise Against USD in Early Trade
Besides, dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas including the euro also supported the rupee, dealers said.
Mumbai: The rupee Tuesday opened on a positive note by inching 15 paise higher at 72.30 against the US dollar amid increased selling by banks and exporters.
The rupee on Monday slumped to new record low of 72.67 a dollar in intra-day trade before closing at 72.45, showing a steep 72 paise fall on growing fears of contagion from an emerging-market rout and escalation of global trade war.
Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex rose 95.32 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 38,017.49 in opening trade
