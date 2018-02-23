GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Recovers 17 Paise Against US Dollar

PTI

Updated:February 23, 2018, 9:55 AM IST
Indian Rupee. Image for representation only. (Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee recovered by 17 paise to 64.87 against the dollar in early trade on Friday on mild selling of the greenback by exporters and a higher opening in the domestic equity market.

Currency traders said strength in the US dollar against major global currencies, however, capped the gains in the domestic unit.

Yesterday, the rupee had plunged by 28 paise to end at a new three-month low of 65.04 against the US dollar even as importers actively covered unhedged positions amid fears over Fed rate hike.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered 107.09 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 33,926.59 in early trade on Friday.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
