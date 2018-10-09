English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Recovers 18 Paise at Rs 73.88 Against US Dollar as IMF Prediction Boosts Sentiment
IMF forecast of 7.3 per cent growth for India in the current year of 2018 and that of 7.4 per cent in 2019, too, boosted investor sentiment.
File photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee made a cautious recovery of 18 paise to 73.88 against the US dollar Tuesday on fresh selling of the American currency by banks and exporters.
Besides, the dollar's overseas weakness, easing global crude oil price and higher opening in the domestic stock market supported recovery in the domestic unit, traders said.
At the forex market, the local currency was trading 18 paise higher at 73.88 in early trade.
The International Monetary Fund's forecast of a growth rate of 7.3 per cent for India in the current year of 2018 and that of 7.4 per cent in 2019, too, boosted investor sentiment here.
In the previous session Monday, the rupee slumped 30 paise to finish at a fresh lifetime low of 74.06 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex rose by 72.04 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 34,546.42 in opening trade.
Besides, the dollar's overseas weakness, easing global crude oil price and higher opening in the domestic stock market supported recovery in the domestic unit, traders said.
At the forex market, the local currency was trading 18 paise higher at 73.88 in early trade.
The International Monetary Fund's forecast of a growth rate of 7.3 per cent for India in the current year of 2018 and that of 7.4 per cent in 2019, too, boosted investor sentiment here.
In the previous session Monday, the rupee slumped 30 paise to finish at a fresh lifetime low of 74.06 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex rose by 72.04 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 34,546.42 in opening trade.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Thursday 04 October , 2018
Prithvi Shaw Becomes Youngest Indian to Score a Ton on Debut
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Thursday 04 October , 2018 Prithvi Shaw Becomes Youngest Indian to Score a Ton on Debut
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|184.35
|-13.19
|Dewan Housing
|245.05
|9.84
|Reliance
|1,090.05
|-1.74
|Yes Bank
|224.65
|1.56
|Bajaj Finance
|2,060.85
|4.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|184.25
|-13.40
|Dewan Housing
|243.20
|8.81
|Bajaj Finance
|2,061.80
|4.46
|Yes Bank
|224.10
|1.49
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,108.45
|0.35
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,454.15
|4.87
|Adani Ports
|318.75
|4.73
|Zee Entertain
|432.80
|4.53
|Bajaj Finance
|2,060.85
|4.35
|HDFC
|1,712.75
|2.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|318.00
|4.52
|HDFC
|1,713.45
|2.59
|Vedanta
|211.90
|2.44
|Tata Steel
|572.30
|2.23
|Coal India
|272.90
|1.96
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|184.35
|-13.19
|Titan Company
|749.50
|-7.87
|Eicher Motors
|21,085.70
|-4.74
|HPCL
|171.25
|-4.44
|Asian Paints
|1,201.40
|-3.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|184.25
|-13.40
|Asian Paints
|1,202.00
|-3.95
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,691.90
|-3.07
|HUL
|1,514.75
|-2.73
|Bharti Airtel
|288.60
|-2.29
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World Cup Expectations a 'Sufferance' for Argentina, Lionel Messi
- Made by Google 2018: Google Home Hub is a Smart Display For Your Home
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 23 Written Updates: Sreesanth, Karanvir Not Ready to Tolerate Surbhi Rana
- The Portal And Portal+ May be Very Cool, But Will We Be Able To Trust Facebook This Season?
- Intel Debuts 9th Gen Chips, Including Core i9-9900K Meant For Gaming PCs
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...